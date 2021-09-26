Government will not hold consultations with Shehbaz on appointment of NAB chief: Fawad – Pakistan





Fawad Ch said Pakistan is fortunate to have a prime minister who enhances the prestige of the country

JEHLUM (Dunya News) – Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the Pakistan-led government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not hold consultations with the president and chief of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N). opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif over the appointment of the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Reacting to the notice served by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) in Jehlum on Saturday, he said he had no personal grudges or disputes with the ECP and that the issues will be resolved soon.

Chaudhry said pressure on the English Cricket Board (ECB) increased after the government presented facts about the cancellation of the Pakistan-England cricket series, adding it was a diplomatic success .

“British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed his displeasure to the British board of directors,” he said.

He said: “Pakistan is fortunate to have a Prime Minister who enhances the prestige of the country, adding that Nawaz Sharif and Ashraf Ghani were living the life of fugitives, one in Dubai and the other in London.

The minister said that all those political leaders who were unrelated to their people and their soil were destined to live such a life. “Nawaz Sharif and Ashraf Ghani fled abroad with bags of US dollars,” Chaudhry Fawad said.

Fawad said consulting with Shahbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of the NAB chairman would be tantamount to asking a thief who should be his interrogator.

He said PML-N has Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz who have a raffle each week to decide who will be their leader this week and who will lead the PML-N next week.

The minister predicted that the next elections will be the last elections of the PPP and PML-N, after which they will no longer be able to stand for election.

He said world leadership looks to Imran Khan and Pakistan for regional affairs, which was a matter of pride for the nation.

Those who are jealous of the fact that all institutions and government of Pakistan were united, will face frustration for the next five years in the same way.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always represented the sentiments of the Pakistani people on issues such as Afghanistan and Kashmir, the transfer of looted wealth from poor countries to rich countries and the environment. Imran Khan, he said, represented the feelings of every individual in Pakistan at all levels.

He said, addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan challenged Narendra Modi on the Kashmir issue before the UN, which has never happened before in Pakistan.

He recalled that during the Mumbai incidents in 2008, the Indian alleged that a Pakistani had participated in the Mumbai attacks.

This person had no connection to any security agency or the Pakistani military, but a worldwide propaganda campaign was launched against Pakistan.

He said that when Kalbhushan Yadav, a serving Indian military officer, was arrested in Balochistan, Nawaz Sharif declined to comment. Fawad said that Nawaz Sharif never did any constructive work except plundering national wealth and inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to weddings.

