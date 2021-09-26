Government Provides Quality Health Care to 500 Million Indians, Prime Minister Modi Says to Global Citizen Live





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Global Citizen Live event on Saturday and said the central government provides free, quality health care to 500 million Indians. He added that it was good news that around 30 million homes had been built.Also Read – India to Launch 75 Student-Made Space Satellites Soon: PM Modi at UNGA “Therefore, our efforts include banking for the unbanked, providing social security coverage to millions of people, free and quality health care to 500 million Indians. It would make you happy if around 30 million houses have been built, ”Prime Minister Modi said. Read also – Some countries use terrorism as a political tool: Prime Minister Modi searches Pakistan in his speech to the UNGA He added that for several months last year, and now, free food grains have been provided to 800 million Indian citizens. “These efforts and many others will strengthen the fight against poverty,” Prime Minister Modi added. Also Read – Breaking: Kerala eases lockdown, allows hotels and restaurants for fully vaccinated people | Full list of guidelines here Therefore, our efforts include banking for the unbanked, providing social security coverage to millions of people, free and quality health care to 500 million Indians. It would please you if around 30 million houses were built: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/3vZdJtdXC9 – ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021 Addressing the “Global Citizen Live” event in a video message, Prime Minister Modi said that in addition to COVID, other challenges remain. “One of the most persistent challenges is poverty. It cannot be fought by making the poor more dependent on government. Poverty can be fought when the poor start to see government as a trusted partner, ”he said. He said that only trusted partners will be able to give the poor an infrastructure to break the vicious cycle of poverty. He also added that when power is used to empower the poor, they get the strength to fight poverty. “We have seen glimpses of this collective spirit when our COVID-19 warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff have done their best to fight the pandemic. We have seen this spirit in our scientists and innovators who have created new vaccines in record time, ”Prime Minister Modi said in his speech at the“ Global Citizen Live ”event. He further stated that for two years now humanity has been battling a unique global pandemic. “Our shared experience of fighting the pandemic has taught us that we are stronger and better when we are together,” he said. Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office noted that Global Citizen is an advocacy organization working to end extreme poverty. Notably, the event is a 24 hour event and takes place on Saturday and Sunday, and involves live events in major cities like Mumbai, New York, Paris, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney, Los Angeles, Lagos and Seoul. . PMO said the event will be broadcast in 120 countries and on multiple social media channels.

