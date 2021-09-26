APHC hails Prime Minister Imran Khan for exposing India to the global community





Appointing Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as Ambassador for Peace, the Hurriyat All-Parties Conference on Saturday welcomed his clear and unambiguous message to all nations of the world to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in the best possible way. interest in world peace and prosperity. ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – September 25, 2021): Appointing Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as Ambassador for Peace, the All-Party Hurriyat Conference on Saturday welcomed its clear and unambiguous message to all nations of the world to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in the best interests of global peace and prosperity. All Parties Conference Hurriyat Vice President Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s virtual speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly Grand Summit in New York was based on logic, authentic documents and historical facts, Kashmir Media Service reported. The APHC vice president said that the speech given by the Pakistani prime minister in reference to the worst type of ethnic cleansing, barbarism and widespread human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir, revealed gross violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions. by India and its myth of the so-called normality in the occupied territory, before the international community. Welcoming the full support and efforts of the Pakistani government, the head of APHC said the strategy has yielded many encouraging results for morale, regarding the Kashmir conflict, at the international level. Leader Hurriyat said that it is through Pakistan’s sincere efforts that Kashmir’s legitimate and indigenous resistance movement against the illegal occupation of India is garnering moral, political and diplomatic support from the international community in which Indian brutalities, barbarism and the worst of fascism are widely condemned and rejected by the civilized nations of the modern world. The Hurriyat leader also thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his sincere and open support for the resolution of the Kashmir conflict in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions. “The people of Kashmir are grateful to the Organization of Islamic Countries for its moral, political and diplomatic support for the legitimate demand for the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir forcibly occupied by India during the 74 years, ”said Chief Hurriyat. Leader Hurriyat urged United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take serious account of widespread genocide and the worst human rights violations in the territory illegally occupied by the occupying forces of Jammu and Kashmir Indian. He said the UN should use its good offices to end Indian brutalities in Kashmir and put pressure on it to allow a free and fair plebiscite in Kashmir to decide their political future as recognized by Security Council resolutions. of the United Nations of which India is a signatory.

