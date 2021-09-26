Politics
PM Modi to address the nation today at the 81st edition of Mann Ki Baat | Latest India News
Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month invited contributions and suggestions from citizens for the 81st edition of the monthly radio program scheduled for September 26.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
POSTED SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 5:41 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday, September 26, as part of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat. This will be the 81st edition of the show, which airs on the last Sunday of each month. The Prime Minister, who concluded his three-day official visit to the United States, concluding his tour with a series of key meetings with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and a speech to the General Assembly of Nations United Nations (UNGA) is expected to raise a host of urgent issues in its Sunday address to fellow Indians.
Earlier this month, the Prime Minister invited citizens to make contributions and suggestions for the 81st edition of the Mann Ki Baat program. Taking his personal account on Twitter, Modi shared the link to the official MyGov portal and wrote: I received several interesting contributions for this month’s Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 26th. Continue to share your ideas on the NaMo app, MyGov, or record your message at 1-800-11-7800.
Read also | At UNGA, Prime Minister Modi sends harsh message to Pakistan and calls for collective voice against expansionism
Earlier, the prime minister noted that 75 percent of citizens who send their comments and suggestions to the government about Mann Ki Baat are under 35, noting that the program reflects the perspective of Indian youth.
The 81st edition of the Mann Ki Baat program will be broadcast live on the Bharatiya Janta Partys (BJP) YouTube channel and on the official website of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). It will also be broadcast on the All India Radio network, Doordarshan and the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and the Newsonair mobile app.
In the latest edition of the Mann Ki Baat program, the Prime Minister called on the Indians to praise the efforts of a Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bihar and Kanjirangal Panchayat in Tamil Nadu for their initiative for waste management and autonomy of the villages. He also praised the language of Sanskrit and the efforts of various academics and researchers to strengthen global cultural ties through this language.
