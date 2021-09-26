In a school, David and Goliath fight to train new leaders

Director of the Mahmouddin school. Then they are sent to elementary and secondary schools to talk about the values ​​they have learned and the crooks they have tried to hunt down. Our former anti-corruption activists from Gerak left the social movement one by one because they joined political parties or became experts in government agencies, Mahmuddin said. We said to ourselves that we had to continue the movement. The young generation must continue the movement. But it’s a David versus Goliath battle.

More than two decades after the fall of the New Order of Suhartos and the start of the Reformasi era, the third largest democracy in the world is still rife with corruption. On Transparency International’s latest Corruption Perceptions Index, Indonesia ranked 102nd out of 180 countries, down 17 places since 2020 and to The Gambia, a brutal dictatorship until just five years ago. years. Former Indonesian President Suharto, right, salutes after announcing his resignation in 1998. Credit:PA In [Sukarnos] Old Order, corruption has been perpetrated under the table, former Indonesian President Abdurrahman Wahid, known as Gus Dur, once said. In the New Order era, that was on the table. In the Reformasi era, the table was corrupt.

Gus Dur passed away in 2009, but his words ring true 12 years later. Last month, former Minister of Social Affairs Juliari Batubara, a member of President Joko Widodos’ cabinet until December, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for accepting 32.5 billion rupees ($ 3 million) from bribes from companies providing food aid packages. Former Indonesian Minister of Social Affairs Juliari Batubara, right, with President Joko Widodo. Juliari was jailed for corruption last month. Credit:Getty Images Four weeks earlier, Edhy Prabowo, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries until November 2020, had been sentenced to five years in prison for corruption linked to the export of lobster larvae. Now, in the latest major investigation announced this month, Azis Syamsuddin, vice-speaker of Indonesia’s lower house and top official in the Golkar party, which holds the second-highest number of seats in parliament, is the subject of a investigation for suspected corruption.

The tentacles of corruption are everywhere, from the hallways of ministerial offices to district, town and village bureaucracies. This week, Indonesia Corruption Watch, a non-governmental organization, reported that there have been 62 new cases of corruption identified in the first half of this year alone in villages that receive 72 trillion rupees in government funding annually. , as well as 60 cases at the district level. and 17 in municipal governments. Old problem: Students hold up posters saying Clean the Country from Corruption during an anti-government protest in Jakarta in 1977. Credit:PA But the country’s ability to fight corruption has been severely curtailed by the significant weakening of its Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), which was established in 2002 and which has not lacked its own scalpers of high level among nearly 1000 convictions. Senior KPK officials have been arrested over the past decade and more recently, and leaders and investigators have been physically targeted for doing their jobs.

Investigator Novel Baswedan suffered permanent damage from an acid attack four years ago. Credit:PA Among them was a senior investigator, Novel Baswedan, who was sprayed with acid in 2017 on his way home from a mosque, leaving him blind in one eye. Others have been assaulted or have guns pointed at them. Then, two years ago, the homes of KPK leader Agus Rahardjo and MP Laode Syarif were the target of homemade bombs. Corruptor-led counterattacks have been going on for a long time, but have been more systematic and intensive over the past two years, Novel said. The KPK could continue to conduct investigations as usual until a controversial review of a law in 2019. The review limited the powers of the commission in areas such as wiretapping, ruled that cases could be abandoned after two years and, above all, suppressed the independence of guard dogs. , by integrating him into the public service.

As part of this transition, KPK 1300 personnel were put through a civic knowledge test by intelligence agencies in which they were asked a series of bizarre questions, including about their sex lives and whether they believed that all Chinese were the same, all Japanese were cruel and so gay people should be subjected to corporal punishment. A total of 75 staff, including some senior investigators, failed what amounted to a test similar to an entrance exam and 57 of them were suspended. Novel was among those who failed and fought for reinstatement. It is a very serious problem, he said. They profiled those targeted to fail the tests. I suspected at first that I would be taken out but I didn’t expect them to do it like this because it’s so ridiculous to use [the tests] to get rid of us. The tests have been criticized by the Indonesian National Human Rights Commission, but their validity has been upheld by the Supreme Court and employees face dismissal unless the president, known as Jokowi, intervenes. -same. There have also been criticisms of new KPK leadership appointments since 2019, including President Firli Bahuri, a former South Sumatran police chief who was given the reins of parliament despite allegations of misconduct regarding his acceptance. 600 free tickets to an Irish concert. Westlife boy group.

Loading Novel calls the current management the worst in two decades of surveillance and laments its propensity to drop investigations now. He said they were prevented from digging deeper into the case of jailed Social Affairs Minister Juliari, preventing them from exposing a network of other corrupt officials. The [network of] corrupt practices… this is a huge case that should have been uncovered more widely, he said. Those arrested were only people on the surface. Zaenur Rohman, an anti-corruption researcher at Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta, believes the KPK is being eroded from within and corruption in Indonesia is on the rise.

He goes after Joko, also known as Jokowi, a political outsider who came to the presidency in 2014 on a platform of liberal reform but whose commitment to the fight against corruption has been seriously postponed. in question. Loading All the facts show that President Jokowi is not making the eradication of corruption a priority of his second term as his main agenda is once again the economy, infrastructure development and investments, including the relocation of the capital, he said. (Joko has promised to move the capital of Jakarta to a developing city on the island of Borneo.) Analysts cite the decline of the country’s anti-corruption apparatus as symptomatic of a general democratic regression during Jokos’ seven years in the presidential palace. Max Lane, a visiting principal researcher at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Indonesia, says this reflects the continued stagnation, which was a key part of the two terms of Jokos’ predecessor, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, according to critics.

He blames not the current president in particular, but the political landscape of Jakarta. You have just had two parties outside of the government now and they are not opposition parties because they mainly vote with the government. It’s almost a multi-party government, Lane said. I think the real challenge for Indonesia on the issue of corruption is for a revival of a political situation where political alternatives are offered on the electoral stage. Without it, some of these institutions will gradually weaken. The current cohort of students from the SAKA Anti-Corruption School in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.

Lane believes the blow to the country’s anti-corruption capacity has not been the amendment to the KPK legislation itself, but the message sent by its almost unanimous support to Parliament and Jokos the support of it. The protests that followed the law change, with tens of thousands of people taking to the streets, did little to stop the fall over the next two years. Back in Aceh, the SAKA anti-corruption school faced its own challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, as it was forced to teach only online. But school principal Mahmuddin hopes he can continue to do his part, however small, in tackling the oldest epidemic in Indonesia. We need young people to keep expressing [the] anti-corruption spirit, he said.