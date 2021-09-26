UK Looks Abroad to Alleviate Truck Driver Shortage Amid Gasoline Race | Your money

LONDON (AP) In a U-turn, Britain on Saturday announced it would issue thousands of emergency visas to foreign truck drivers to help resolve supply chain issues that have caused supermarket shelves empty, long queues at gas stations and closed pumps.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Tory government had resisted easing immigration rules, despite warnings from businesses that the driver shortage could lead to a Christmas without turkeys and toys for many British families.

The road transport industry says the UK is short of tens of thousands of truckers, due to a perfect storm of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, an aging workforce and an exodus of foreign workers after Britain’s departure from the European Union last year.

Post-Brexit immigration rules mean that newly arrived EU citizens can no longer work visa-free in Britain, as they could when the UK was a member of the trade bloc. Trucking companies have urged the UK government to relax immigration rules so that drivers can more easily be recruited across Europe.

The government, which touted the ability to control immigration as one of the main benefits of Brexit, was reluctant. But on Saturday, he said he was taking action due to the exceptional circumstances of this year.

The government has announced that it will issue 5,000 three-month visas for truck drivers from October, and another 5,500 for poultry workers. But he maintained his insistence that in the long run, British workers should be trained for driving positions, and haulage companies need to improve their pay and working conditions to keep them.

After 18 very difficult months, I know how important this Christmas is to all of us, and that is why we have taken these steps at the earliest opportunity to ensure that the preparations remain on track, ”said the Secretary of Public Affairs. Grant Shapps Transport.

But he added that British companies must also play their part in ensuring that working conditions continue to improve and that deserved wage increases are maintained so that companies can retain new drivers.

One of the causes of the trucker shortage is a backlog caused by the suspension of driving tests for months during coronavirus shutdowns in Britain. The government has already increased testing capacity and extended the number of hours that drivers can work each week, raising safety concerns.

The government said military conduct examiners would be recruited to further strengthen the testing capacity of civilians.

The government says Britain has no shortage of fuel, but that hasn’t stopped motorists lining up at gas stations to refuel just in case.

Sporadic supply chain problems at supermarkets and other stores that started several weeks ago have also been attributed to a lack of delivery drivers.

BP and Esso closed a handful of gas stations in Britain this week because there weren’t enough truckers to get gasoline to pumps. EG Group, which operates around 400 service stations in the UK, said it was limiting purchases to 30 pounds ($ 41).

In a statement, the government said Britain had large stocks of fuel.

But like countries around the world, we are suffering from a temporary shortage of COVID-related drivers needed to get supplies across the country, he said, not acknowledging Brexit as a factor.

Confederation of British Industry chief Tony Danker said the driver shortage was in part a Brexit hangover.

We brought in several drivers that we wouldn’t have wanted to go home, and I think there’s this bigger issue of the immigration system, and it’s complicated, he told the BBC.

Ian Wright, Managing Director of the Food and Beverage Federation of Britain, hailed the new driver visas as a pragmatic move.

It’s a start, but we need the government to continue to work with industry and look for additional long-term solutions, ”he said.