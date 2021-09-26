Elpidofors controversy now closed, says Anastasiades





The issue of American Archbishop Elpidoforos attending an event in New York where Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar was presented as TRNC president is considered closed, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Saturday. What is important is the unity of Hellenism, Anastasiades said after a 20-minute meeting with Elpidoforos at the residence of the Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the UN in New York. Therefore, after explaining his apologies Eminences, I think the case is closed. Anastasiades had canceled a previous meeting with the Archbishop earlier this week after Elpidoforos attended the Turkish House opening in New York on Monday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Elpidoforos and Tatar can be seen in a photo among those cutting a ribbon for the opening of the building that will house the Turkish Permanent Mission to the UN, the Turkish Consulate and the offices that will be used by the Turkish Cypriot side. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was also among them. This decision angered both Greeks and Greek Cypriots, prompting the Archbishop to issue a public statement saying his presence in no way constituted recognition of the separatist Turkish Cypriot state or the 1974 Turkish invasion. In a Twitter thread, Elpidoforos said that as a Greek from Istanbul, he and his family suffered the terrible consequences of being uprooted from their ancestral land, along with many of their compatriots, but also locals. from the islands of Imvros and Tenedos, due to another escalation. of the Cypriot question in the 1970s. I grew up with this pain, which is why I understand the pain of our Cypriot brothers, as well as their feelings and reactions, he added. I see them as expressions of pain from people who have lost everything: property, homeland, dreams, family, loved ones. His presence at Monday’s event could never be recognition of a calamity or occupation but always had the same constant focus: honest and courageous dialogue, for a future of peace and protection of religious freedom. , did he declare.

