UN must improve efficiency and reliability to remain relevant: PM Narendra Modi





The UN must improve its efficiency and reliability if it is to remain relevant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, highlighting several recent events, including the World Bank’s suppression of its report on the ease of doing business on so-called irregularities in Chinese data, which called into question the credibility of various global institutions. Speaking here at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Prime Minister quoted the words of the great Indian diplomat Chanakya “When the right deed is not taken at the right time, then it is time for him. -even who makes the action fail “to assert his point of view. “If the United Nations is to remain relevant, it will need to improve its efficiency and increase its reliability,” he said. Modi said that today all kinds of questions have been raised about the UN. “We have seen questions like this arise, related to the climate crisis and during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. WHO, the United Nations health agency, has been the subject of criticism since the first appearance of the Covid-19 epidemic in China in December 2019. The WHO has been criticized for mismanaging the crisis. Former US President Donald Trump called the WHO a “puppet” of China and accused it of covering up the start of the epidemic and allowing the virus to spread around the world. Also read: Come and make a vaccine in India: PM Modi at the United Nations General Assembly “The proxy war unfolding in many parts of the world, terrorism and the recent crisis in Afghanistan have further underscored the gravity of these issues,” the Prime Minister said. “When it comes to the origin of COVID-19 and the ease of making trade rankings, the institutions of global governance have damaged the credibility they had built after decades of hard work,” he said. . The World Bank recently announced that it was ending its flagship publication Doing Business, citing irregularities in data from recent editions of the Global Business Climate Index. The decision came after an investigation into irregularities in the data allegedly due to pressure from some senior banking officials to improve China’s ranking in 2017 came to light. The World Bank said in a statement that the decision came after internal audit reports raised “ethical issues, including the conduct of former board officials as well as current and / or former staff of the board. Bank “and a Council investigation conducted by the law firm WilmerHale. WilmerHale’s report cited “direct and indirect pressure” from senior officials in the office of then World Bank President Jim Yong Kim to change the report’s methodology to improve the score of the China. “It is essential that we constantly strengthen the United Nations, in order to safeguard the world order, world laws and world values,” Modi said. Also Read: Confident About LIC Listing In Q4 This Year: CEA K Subramanian

