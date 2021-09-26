Evergrande: laissez-faire growth ends in China





Xu Jiayin, the owner of Evergrande is said to be close to the Shanghai clique. The Shanghai clique is said to control the financial sector on the mainland and in Hong Kong, which Xi Jinping is very suspicious of. In my last column, analyzing the high-profile article by Li Guangman titled Everyone Can Feel That a Profound Transformation is Underway, I argued that the real estate sector, which was one of the pillars to place growth China’s economy on a solid course, is riddled with with problems. Although the sector accounts for around 14% of the national GDP, it also has maximum bad debts amounting to $ 7.7 trillion. NPLs have reached a whopping 30% in China’s five biggest banks. The Evergrande crisis () is only a tip of the iceberg. The real estate giant owes $ 305 billion in debt, more than $ 6 billion in insolvent investment portfolios collected from its more than 200,000 employees and has about 800 residential projects under construction. In addition, the conglomerate also owes money to around 1.5 million customers, some of whom have protested against the giant across China. There is speculation that the Evergrande crisis is the time of Chinas Lehman Brothers. Will the Chinese government save the conglomerate or let it go bankrupt? Is China heading and leading the world to an economic crisis as well?

The Chinese real estate bubble has been around for some time. With the massive urbanization of the reform period, real estate prices skyrocketed in major cities. No wonder, over 70% of China’s urban wealth is parked in real estate. However, the real estate bubble (), according to He Keng, deputy director of the Finance and Economy Committee of the 11th National People’s Congress, is by no means less than 30%, therefore, the average housing prices are expected to drop by 30%. He is not very optimistic about China’s economic outlook in the second half of 2021, what he fears most is a hard landing () of the real estate sector, leading to a financial crisis. He therefore hopes for a soft landing () in order to avoid implosion. Evergrandes’ problems demonstrate this. If the Chinese government lets it fail, the Chinese economy will be crippled, millions of migrant workers employed on construction sites will be unemployed, steel, cement, glass and various other ancillary industries will be affected and even go bankrupt. , if only to talk about the bad debts of the banks.

Arguably, a country with $ 3.9 trillion in foreign exchange reserves could easily weather a crisis of this magnitude. But is there enough cash? China’s external debt, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, reached US $ 2.52 trillion in March 2021. It was also reported that fiscal debt in 2020 exceeded US $ 1 trillion. Added to that, provincial government finances are set at around $ 4 trillion. Now, Xu Jiayin, the owner of Evergrande is said to be close to the Shanghai clique. It was during Jiang Zemin’s reign that Xu rose to prominence as a real estate agent. Red Roulette: An Insiders Story of Wealth, Power, Corruption and Vengeance in Todays China (2021) by Desmond Shum also writes about how Xu bribed the big and mighty in China. Xus’ preferred method was to give outrageously expensive gifts (p. 165). The Shanghai clique is said to control the financial sector on the mainland and in Hong Kong, which Xi is very suspicious of. So why should Xi Jinping bail out his critics? And what about other developers like Soho, Fantasia, Sunac, Ludi, Fuli, Rongchuan, Baolide, Wanda, Country Garden and many others who have also taken the plunge? Evergrandes shares have fallen around 80% this year alone.

With the threat of contagion spreading to other areas, one possibility is for the Chinese government to deal with the crisis by buying out Evergrande and nationalizing its assets and subsidiaries. If the information is to be believed, the Anqing City Administration has already announced that it will take back all the land it sold to Evergrande. On September 22, the Central Bank of China injected a total of 120 billion yuan (about $ 18.5 billion) in repurchase agreements to maintain the liquidity of the banking system. It could also be interpreted as China taking steps to calm nervousness amid the Evergrande crisis and the fall in Chinese stocks across the world. Meanwhile, Evergrandes’ onshore real estate unit revealed on September 22 that it had negotiated a plan with bondholders to repay interest on local yuan bonds due on September 23. In another story filed by Asiamarkets.com the same day, it was revealed that the Chinese government is planning to restructure Evergrande into three separate entities. This may also be the reason for a slight rise in the Evergrandes share price. Or, will the Wall Street Journal’s prophecy prove to be correct when it claims that China has prepared for the demise of Evergrandes. Whatever the outcome, the crisis nevertheless marks the end of the growth of laissez-faire in China. BR Deepak is Professor, Center for Chinese and Southeast Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

