When Jokowi becomes Biden’s “main choice” here, what’s the problem?

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo has been specially selected by President of the United States Joe Biden to discuss the global issue of Covid-19. Jokowi has been asked to help overcome the nearly two-year corona virus pandemic.

The former mayor of Solo was invited to speak at the Covid-19 World Summit on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations Assembly, Wednesday (9/22/2021) evening WIB. The high-level global meeting related to the management of the Covid-19 pandemic was indeed initiated directly by Biden.

Jokowi is one of three world leaders personally elected by former Vice President Obama. Beside him were Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

From the statement of the Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, explaining that on this occasion, Biden gave three messages to Jokowi cs. First, he wants a common commitment from the whole world to vaccinate humanity as soon as possible.

Biden also called for all medical devices, drugs and more to be prepared for the pandemic. From oxygen, testing and tracing facilities as well as vaccines and drugs.

Biden also called on world leaders to build an architecture for resilience in global health. In essence, how to best manage financing for health around the world, just like when a country is in financial difficulty, which international agencies such as the IMF can help.

On this occasion, Jokowi also underlined the importance of developing a new mechanism to increase global health resources. This includes funding for global health emergencies, starting with the purchase of vaccines, drugs and medical devices.

Jokowi said the standards of the global health protocol must be immediately compiled so that they are the same in all countries. These standards, among others, regulate cross-border travel.

In addition, Jokowi also called on developing countries to be part of the solution. Local manufacturing capacity must be strengthened so that the needs for vaccines, drugs and medical devices are available quickly and uniformly around the world.

“Indonesia is committed and capable of being part of the global supply chain,” he said.

Regarding vaccines, Jokowi reiterated that vaccine inequality between countries must be addressed immediately. Thanks to the Covax facility, cooperation on dose sharing and equitable access to vaccines must be strengthened.

He also called for an end to the politicization and nationalism of vaccines. According to him, solidarity and cooperation are the keys so that the world can quickly emerge from the pandemic and get back together.

“As President of the G20 next year, Indonesia will contribute to global efforts to strengthen the global architecture of health resilience for the benefit of our children and grandchildren in the future,” he said. he declares.

The meeting was also attended by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. There is also the Director General of the WTO Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Citing Worldometers on Sunday morning, 232 million citizens of the earth have been infected with Covid-19 since the epidemic began to spread in late 2019. The number of deaths worldwide has been recorded at 4.7 million.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

(boss / boss)



