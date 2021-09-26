Politics
When Jokowi becomes Biden’s “main choice” here, what’s the problem?
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo has been specially selected by President of the United States Joe Biden to discuss the global issue of Covid-19. Jokowi has been asked to help overcome the nearly two-year corona virus pandemic.
The former mayor of Solo was invited to speak at the Covid-19 World Summit on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations Assembly, Wednesday (9/22/2021) evening WIB. The high-level global meeting related to the management of the Covid-19 pandemic was indeed initiated directly by Biden.
Jokowi is one of three world leaders personally elected by former Vice President Obama. Beside him were Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
From the statement of the Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, explaining that on this occasion, Biden gave three messages to Jokowi cs. First, he wants a common commitment from the whole world to vaccinate humanity as soon as possible.
Biden also called for all medical devices, drugs and more to be prepared for the pandemic. From oxygen, testing and tracing facilities as well as vaccines and drugs.
Biden also called on world leaders to build an architecture for resilience in global health. In essence, how to best manage financing for health around the world, just like when a country is in financial difficulty, which international agencies such as the IMF can help.
On this occasion, Jokowi also underlined the importance of developing a new mechanism to increase global health resources. This includes funding for global health emergencies, starting with the purchase of vaccines, drugs and medical devices.
Jokowi said the standards of the global health protocol must be immediately compiled so that they are the same in all countries. These standards, among others, regulate cross-border travel.
In addition, Jokowi also called on developing countries to be part of the solution. Local manufacturing capacity must be strengthened so that the needs for vaccines, drugs and medical devices are available quickly and uniformly around the world.
“Indonesia is committed and capable of being part of the global supply chain,” he said.
Regarding vaccines, Jokowi reiterated that vaccine inequality between countries must be addressed immediately. Thanks to the Covax facility, cooperation on dose sharing and equitable access to vaccines must be strengthened.
He also called for an end to the politicization and nationalism of vaccines. According to him, solidarity and cooperation are the keys so that the world can quickly emerge from the pandemic and get back together.
“As President of the G20 next year, Indonesia will contribute to global efforts to strengthen the global architecture of health resilience for the benefit of our children and grandchildren in the future,” he said. he declares.
The meeting was also attended by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. There is also the Director General of the WTO Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
Citing Worldometers on Sunday morning, 232 million citizens of the earth have been infected with Covid-19 since the epidemic began to spread in late 2019. The number of deaths worldwide has been recorded at 4.7 million.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
(boss / boss)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20210926082917-4-279201/saat-jokowi-jadi-pilihan-utama-biden-di-sini-soal-apa
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]