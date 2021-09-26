Politics
Boris Johnson looks like a true world leader in travel to the United States, but he must not delay the winter fuel plan
BORIS JOHNSON looked in every inch of a world leader on his trip to the United States this week.
Flanked by new Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, he beat the drums for Britain with his trademark flair.
But now the Prime Minister must fully focus on the very real issues closest to him.
The massive queues formed at gas pumps come against a backdrop of growing concerns, adding to growing panic over gasoline prices and food shortages.
If car owners and buyers are panicking now, how dire could things get in the winter?
We therefore welcome Boris’ decision to allow 5,000 additional European workers to alleviate the heavy goods vehicle crisis.
But it will be little more than a sticking plaster without other urgent measures such as speeding up truck driving tests.
Our recovery from the massive devastation of Covid is bound to be difficult.
But too often ministers seem to be catching up on problems they might have foreseen. The country must not be brought to its knees by events for which the government should have been prepared.
And we cannot remain at the mercy of a Russian gas giant whose ties to President Putin are indisputable in keeping our homes warm.
Boris, like previous Conservative prime ministers, seems in love with green energy initiatives.
But it is not good to host events like next month’s COP26 climate change summit if ordinary families are feeling cold this winter.
It is crucial that as the country gets back on its feet, the government improves in joint planning.
Otherwise, the government risks feeling the cold of the voters.
Crack in the Starmer
PAW Sir Keir Starmer needs to get his act together.
You would expect the opposition to lead the polls for two years after an election.
But hes has a huge job on his hands.
And we weren’t just talking about voters who haven’t heard of what the party stands for now. He’s struggling because not everyone in the room at their annual rally in Brighton is supporting him.
Half-decent opposition would strike a blow at the government.
Sir Keir must shed the shackles of the Corbyn era during his speech this week and give the party a new direction.
But he seems unable to connect with those at the heart of the Conservatives and on the other side of the so-called red wall.
This is the first in-person conference for the Labor leader and the way things are going seems to be the only one.
Sir Keir is in the last chance saloon. Starmer needs more drama.
|
