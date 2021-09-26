Michael Cohen ridicules Trump’s $ 100million lawsuit against Niece, suggests way to backfire





Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for Donald Trump, mocked the ex-president’s recent lawsuit against niece Mary Trump on Saturday, saying the best way to get the lawsuit back on him would be to force Trump to make a statement.

Speaking on MSNBC on Saturday, Cohen said a $ 100 million lawsuit accusing Mary Trump and the New York Times of conspiring to improperly obtain her confidential tax records would most likely be unsuccessful.

“If I were Mary Trump and her lawyer, I would turn around and say, don’t fight this,” he said. “Just respond to the complaint and seek the depositions. Let’s seek discovery because one thing is for sure – and I’ve read dozens of Donald Trump’s depositions – these are the dumbest written documents you’ve ever seen. makes sense, everything is circular. “

“He does not want to give statements,” he added. “Right now I’m in a lawsuit against the Trump Organization. I’ve asked for depositions from Donald and they are adamant that they don’t want him to sit for depositions because he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Even though he’s actually taking care of himself, he has absolutely no idea and he lies so much that he can’t even remember the lies he told yesterday. “

Cohen’s comments come after Trump filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing The Times and three of its reporters (Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russell Buettner) of convincing Mary Trump to hand over tax documents, despite an agreement banning their disclosure.

Michael Cohen said on Saturday that Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Mary Trump and the New York Times would likely fail and suggested a way to turn against the former president. Here, Trump’s former lawyer walks out of a courthouse on August 21, 2018 in New York City. Yana Paskova / Getty Images

The lawsuit alleges Mary Trump violated a confidentiality agreement by sharing the records she received in a dispute over the estate of the family’s patriarch, Fred Trump. The lawsuit says Mary Trump and reporters “were motivated by a personal vendetta” and had embarked on an “insidious plot” to obtain the information from a Times article published in 2018.

In response to the legal ruling, the former president’s niece said earlier this week that her uncle was acting out of “desperation.”

“I think he’s a loser, and he’s going to throw whatever he can against the wall,” she said in a statement to NBC News. “The walls close and he throws everything at the wall he thinks he is sticking. As is always the case with Donald, he will try to change the subject.”

Mary Trump, a long-time fierce critic of the former president, has written several books criticizing her uncle’s leadership and accused him of harboring “fascist” tendencies.

“He thinks he deserves all the power in the world just because of who he is. In his mind, he’s always at the center of the universe and thinks he should be deferred even though he’s ignorant, the most. weak and the least intellectually curious person I have ever met, ”she said in an interview earlier this month.

Newsweek has contacted representatives for Trump for further comment, but has not received a response in time for publication.

