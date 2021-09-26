PM Modi will bring home 157 artifacts and antiques

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring home 157 objects and antiques, which were handed over to India by the United States.

While nearly half of the artifacts (71) are cultural, the other half are figurines related to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9), according to an official statement on Saturday.

The list of 157 artefacts includes a diverse set of objects ranging from the one-and-a-half-meter bas-relief panel of Revanta in sandstone from the 10th CE to the exquisite 8.5cm-high bronze Nataraja from the 12th CE.

Modi left for India on Saturday after concluding his visit to the United States in which he said he had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements and said he was confident that Indo-American relations would be further strengthened in coming years.

During his three-day visit, Prime Minister Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations Security Council, attended the first Quad Summit in person and held bilateral and multilateral engagements, including with the President American Biden, US Vice President Harris and his Australian counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga from Japan.

In a tweet just before he left for home, Modi said he had had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements in the past few days in the United States.

Over the past few days, have had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, interaction with CEOs and the UN speech. I have no doubts that the India-US relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. Our rich people-to-people connections are some of our strongest assets, he said on Twitter.