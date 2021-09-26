Ripple effect of President Joko Widodo’s Baduy outfit





President Joko Widodo’s attire during his State of the Nation Address – traditional black Baduy clothing and a black and blue songkok (skull-shaped helmet) – caught the people’s attention and raised the air. demand for traditional dress booms. President Widodo has always worn traditional clothing during the State of the Nation address and the annual plenary session of the People’s Consultative Assembly. However, his relatively low-key look this year as he entered the plenary hall of the Senayan Parliamentary Complex was in complete contrast to last year, when he wore traditional Sabu clothing with gold ornaments from East Nusa. Tenggara. Even though the President emphasized the comfort of the traditional Baduy outfit and its simple design, his choice garnered a lot of public attention on Baduy clothing producers. The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that produce traditional Baduy clothing have seen the demand for their products increase and production increase. The significant increase in demand from Indonesians across the archipelago was reflected in orders placed in various markets and stores, including the Lebak Commodity Plaza in Banten, where traditional Baduy clothing is sold. The increase in orders has given hope to MSMEs producing Baduy clothing as they have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kubil, an MSME maker in Lebak, Banten. Business had collapsed last year due to the pandemic, which had prompted many MSMEs to stop production, he added. Kubil said MSMEs were grateful for the president’s decision to wear traditional Baduy clothing as it helped revive business for Baduy residents residing deep in Lebak district in Banten. Related news: Jokowi’s traditional Baduy outfit in cultural diplomacy Meanwhile, a respected elder of Baduy’s cultural community, Jaro Saija, said such promotion of traditional Baduy clothing can bring around two thousand artisans back to business. In addition to the outfits presented by the Head of State, other handicrafts from Baduy would also arouse the interest of the population, in particular embroidery, shawls and souvenirs, as well as products made from honey, a he added. “We believe that the creators of MSME will receive large amounts of orders, both offline and online,” he said. The growing interest in traditional clothing can serve as a boost in bringing Baduy’s heritage to the world, he added. Meanwhile, the head of the Lebak Cooperatives and SMEs office said the local government offers training and coaching sessions to local MSMEs to help them improve their businesses and diversify their products. Baduy’s traditional patterns and embroidery, made by MSMEs, have in fact caught the attention of the international market, with buyers from countries like Britain, Russia, Italy and Germany showing interest in it. he informed. In Asia, traditional Baduy patterns and clothing are sought after by Vietnamese, as revealed by Endoh Mahfudoh, head of Daarul Qoriin Baraya, a small business in Baduy. Baduy’s products have more meaning than their unique designs: they represent the resilience and commitment of the Baduy people to flee the influences of the modern world and to keep their commitment to live in accordance with their traditional values, he added. . Related News: President Wears Traditional Baduy Outfit During MPR Annual Session

