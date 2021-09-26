Politics
Mann ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation today via radio show
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is due to return from a four-day visit to the United States – where he met President Biden, Vice President Harris, the Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan and addressed the ‘UNGA – will hold its Mann ki Baat audio program today.
!1 new updateClick here for the latest updates
India reports 28,326 new COVID cases and 260 deaths
- Active cases: 3 03 476
- Total recoveries: 3 29 02 351
- Number of deaths: 4,46,918
- Vaccination: 85 60 81 527 (68 42 786 in the last 24 hours)
298 new cases of COVID-19 in Thane, two deaths
With the addition of 298 new cases of the coronavirus, the number of infections in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 5,558,041, an official said on Sunday. With the addition of 298 new cases of the coronavirus, the number of infections in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 5,58,041, an official said on Sunday.
Sonia Gandhi should have been the prime minister when the UPA came to power. If Kamala Harris can become Vice President of the United States, why can’t Sonia Gandhi become Prime Minister, who is a citizen of India, wife of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and member of Lok Sabha
– Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister
PML-N criticizes Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for his statement that there were no restrictions or censorship of the media in Pakistan and that his government had granted complete freedom to the media. Marriyum said it is beyond understanding what government and media Imran was talking about, The Nation reported. Marriyum said Imran Khan’s claims to allow free media in Pakistan raise serious questions about his mental health.
At least three dead in Amtrak derailment
The Empire Builder train derailed at 4 p.m. near Joplin, a town of about 200 residents, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement. The crash site is approximately 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of Helena and approximately 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the border with Canada. The train had around 147 passengers and 13 crew on board, Abrams said.
Sudan says countries must cooperate on vaccines
In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok echoed similar statements from other speakers when he said ensuring that countries like Sudan receive enough vaccines is the key. only way to ensure the safety of the rest of the world.
We can see unrest in Chhattisgarh shortly. Looking at the situation in Punjab, it can also be seen in Rajasthan. These will be the last steps towards the end of the Congress. Party that does not trust its leaders, cannot take measures for the development of the country
– Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister, Haryana
China reports 29 new cases of COVID-19 on September 25
The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that nine of the new cases were local transmissions, including five in southeast Fujian Province and four in northeast Heilongjiang Province.
IMD warns of heavy rainfall in West Bengal
“South Bengal is likely to have improved weather activity, especially in terms of heavy rains and wind on September 28-29. Heavy rains are expected over Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, East & West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly September 28, “says GK Das, Director, IMD
PM will launch the Pradhan Mantri digital health mission in a few days. Unique digital health ID to give to people who hold all health records and ensure the security and privacy of health data. It will greatly help in monitoring diseases
– M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-president
Amit Shah will chair today meeting with MCs from Naxal affected states
The meeting will be held in Vigyan Bhawan where the chief ministers of the ten states affected by Naxal – Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh – or their representatives will brief on the situation. current status and the progress of development projects.
|
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/newsblogs/latest-news-and-live-updates-september-26/liveblog/86522201.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]