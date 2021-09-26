Politics
Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson face new clash over UK voter identification plan
NICOLA Sturgeon and Boris Johnson are heading for a new constitutional showdown which could see legislation changing the general election voting rules imposed on Scotland – without Holyrood’s agreement.
The potential clash involves the UK government’s Elections Bill, which includes controversial proposals requiring people to bring identity documents to polling stations to vote in the Westminster elections.
There are potential parallels to the disputes over Brexit law which saw the Withdrawal from the EU Act and Home Market Act come into force in Scotland, despite Holyrood’s refusal.
READ MORE: ‘Total bullshit’: Watch SNP MP separate Boris Johnson’s voter ID plans
Critics have condemned the voting rule reforms, unveiled by the Prime Minister in the Queen’s Speech in May, arguing that they will deter marginalized communities from going to the polls and that its official rationale – to deter electoral fraud – is extremely rare.
They believe that rather than introducing new rules that risk reducing voter turnout – which was 67% in the last general election in 2019 – voting modernization measures should be introduced to increase turnout.
The British government recently sought Holyrood’s consent for electoral reforms to be introduced in the Westminster elections in Scotland.
But the Scottish government opposes voter identification and has said it will not introduce it as a requirement for Scottish parliament or council elections.
Edinburgh ministers fear this could create confusion among those intending to vote, as well as unnecessary additional work and expense for election administrators who will have to check the validity of identity documents at polling stations. vote.
They also oppose the bill’s measures requiring those who use a postal vote for UK parliamentary elections to reapply every three years, rather than every five years, as will continue to be the case. for the Holyrood and Council elections.
Deputy Prime Minister John Swinney (above) has tabled a memorandum of approval of the legislation in the Scottish Parliament which recommends Holyrood not to give his consent to the legislation.
“Although this measure is fully reserved and will not apply to decentralized elections, various stakeholders have expressed concern about the impact of this provision on voters and electoral administrators in Scotland in relation to the elections. British parliamentarians, “he said.
“The Scottish Government considers that there is no evidence of significant electoral fraud to justify voter identification measures in Scotland. There seems to be a large margin of confusion in the event that a British poll is held on the same day as a Scottish poll (for example, when a by-election for a Parliament is held on the same day as a general election for the ‘other Parliament). In such a case, ID would only be required for a single ballot, which is likely to confuse voters and will place a great responsibility on the chairman of each polling station in controlling the ballot. identity requirement.
George Adam (above), Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, told the Sunday National: “We are confident that the proposed changes to voter identification and postal votes for the reserved elections will risk confusing voters. Scottish and will result in additional work for Scottish Election Administrators.
‘There is no significant evidence of voter fraud to justify voter identification measures in Scotland and there appears to be a considerable risk of confusion with the voter identification required for general elections in the UK. United here, but not for the Scottish Parliament elections. This will be especially confusing in the event that a UK poll, such as a by-election, takes place here on the same day as a Scottish election.
“We are also concerned about the changes regarding postal voting. These measures will force those who use a postal vote for UK parliamentary elections to reapply every three years, deviating from the current norm for all UK elections by five years.
READ MORE: Tory voter identification plans marked by SNP as ‘Trump-style voter suppression’
“The provisions of the bill which seek to bring about changes within the remit of the Scottish Parliament are also mixed at best. I am particularly concerned about the proposals which give UK ministers the power to set the policy of the electoral commission – including in decentralized elections – which I believe risk hampering its independence.
“While there are other measures in the bill which are potentially beneficial, I intend to examine them further with a view to presenting proposals to the Scottish Parliament in a Scottish bill.”
No date has yet been set for Holyrood to vote on a consent motion. However, SNP, Green, Labor and LibDem PSMs are likely to refuse consent, with only conservative PSMs consenting.
If, as expected, Holyrood refuses his consent, the UK government could decide not to introduce voter identification in Scotland for the general election.
However, if they did decide to go ahead despite Holyrood’s refusal, a new clash between London and Edinburgh would erupt, with the former seen as imposing its will on the Scots against the will of their parliament.
Dr Nick McKerrell, senior lecturer in law at Glasgow Caledonian University, told the Sunday National he believes the UK government is not thinking about how the legislation will affect Scotland. “It is a constitutional conflict that could be easily avoided,” he said, adding that the ID vote agenda was worrying. “I think the agenda is to make voting more complicated,” he said.
Earlier this month, the Welsh Labor government called on the Senedd to vote against the UK bill. British Labor said the plans amounted to changing the rules to ‘rig our democracy’. Voter identity checks are already used in Northern Ireland as a legacy of the Troubles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19605584.nicola-sturgeon-boris-johnson-face-fresh-clash-uk-voter-id-plan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]