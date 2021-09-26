Trump’s presidency coincided with an increase in extreme mental distress among LGBT people, massive new study finds





Extreme mental distress among LGBT people has increased during the political rise and presidency of Donald Trump, according to a new study published in the journal Economics & Human Biology.

Trump became the Republican Party’s presidential candidate in July 2016, and the same month he chose conservative Christian politician Mike Pence as his running mate. During his administration, Trump opposed legislation aimed at preventing discrimination against LGBT people by adding sexual orientation and gender identity to federal civil rights law.

“I was curious whether the average mental health of LGBT people had deteriorated during the Trump presidency, as he and his administration were seen as anti-LGBT,” said study author Masanori Kuroki, professor. associate of economics at Arkansas Tech University.

For his study, Kuroki looked at data collected from 2014 to early 2020 by the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), an annual survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to gather information on risk factors and behaviors in adults. About 450,000 adults are surveyed each year, providing Kuroki with a sample of about 1.06 million American adults.

The survey asked respondents to indicate how many days in the past 30 days they considered their mental health to be “not good”. Those who answered 30 were considered to be in extreme mental distress.

Researchers found that LGBT people were more likely than non-LGBT people to report extreme mental distress even before Trump’s presidency. But Kuroki observed “a marked increase” in extreme mental distress among LGBT people from early 2016. The results suggest that “the Trump administration may have negatively affected the mental health of LGBT people,” said Kuroki at PsyPost.

In 2014, the proportion of adults with extreme mental distress was 7.7% for LGBT people and 4.8% for non-LGBT people. By 2019, this proportion had increased to around 12% for LGBT adults, while the proportion for non-LGBT adults remained at around 5%. Additionally, researchers found that LGBT people in states where Trump won experienced a greater increase in extreme mental distress compared to LGBT people living in states where Trump lost to Hillary Clinton.

“Prior to becoming President of the United States, Trump was widely viewed as an anti-LGBT presidential candidate, who would nullify essential legal protections if elected president. Since taking office, the Trump administration has adopted a broad anti-LGBT agenda that threatened the rights of LGBT people, ”Kuroki wrote in his study.

“Based on the hypothesis that anti-LGBT feelings and policies may have led to higher levels of mental distress among LGBT people, this study examined whether exceptional levels of mental distress became more common among LGBT people. LGBT people, compared to non-LGBT people, after Trump’s rise to the presidency in early 2016. The results indeed revealed a worrying increase in poor mental health among LGBT people after Trump’s presidency became a possibility. real.

But the BRFSS collects cross-sectional rather than longitudinal data. In other words, the survey acquires a new sample of individuals each year, rather than repeatedly interviewing the same individuals over time. This limits the ability to draw conclusions about cause and effect. “The discovery is not causal, and we cannot confidently attribute the increase in mental distress among LGBT people to Trump or his administration,” Kuroki said.

Kuroki believes future research should examine whether the mental health of LGBT people is improving under the new Biden administration.

“Unlike the Trump administration, the Biden administration has already signaled that protecting the rights of LGBT people is important,” Kuroki wrote. “… If presidents affect the mental health of LGBT people, then we should expect the gap in extreme mental distress between LGBT people and non-LGBT people to narrow under Biden’s presidency.”

The study, “The Rise in Extreme Mental Distress Among LGBT People During Trump’s Rise and Presidency,” was published online on June 23, 2021.

