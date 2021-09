US move to end Huawei saga helps China ties

Huawei financial director Meng Wanzhou arrival in China on Saturday after ending his three-year extradition case to the United States. On the same day as two Canadians, Michel kovrig and Michael spavor, held by Beijing, returned home. What happened: On Friday, the daughter of Huawei Technologies founder Ren Zhengfei, Meng was allowed to return home after agreeing with U.S. prosecutors to end a bank fraud case. Chinese officials said the case had to be closed to restore relations between Beijing and Washington. So-called hostage diplomacy comes two weeks after US President Joe Biden called Chinese leader Xi Jinping, frustrated by Beijing’s decision to tie progress on climate change to other demands, including the release of Mengs as well as the lifting of sanctions and the removal of punitive tariffs. This is a very important decision and symbolizes a new beginning for China and the United States, Bloomberg said quoting Henry Wang Huiyao, chairman and founder of the policy research group at the Center for China and Globalization. in Beijing. I’m finally back home. The wait in a foreign land was full of agony. The moment my feet touched the ceramic, I was speechless, Reuters quoting Meng in the Global Times tabloid. Why this is important: These latest developments are likely to have an impact on U.S.-China relations. By agreeing to allow Meng to return to China, the Biden administration is signaling that it hopes to remedy the mess left by the former Trump administration, said Wu Shinbo, dean of the Institute for International Studies at Fudan University. . According to the report, Meng was arrested in December 2018 after a New York City court in Vancouver issued an arrest warrant against her. The warrant said she had tried to cover up her company’s links to a company that was trying to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the allegations against her were fabricated in an attempt to suppress the country’s high-tech industries. The story continues Meanwhile, critics accused China of using the two Canadians as a political bargaining chip. Spavor was accused of providing photographs of military equipment to Kovrig and was sentenced in August to 11 years in prison. It could be a win-win situation for Huawei after Meng’s exit. Yet its competitors like HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ), Lenovo Limited Group (HKG 0992), Ericsson Nikola Tesla, Ericsson, ZTE, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nokia may need another reason to celebrate depending on the performance of the business. Related link: Huawei sees colossal drop in smartphone revenues Photo: Courtesy of Unsplash See more Benzinga 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

