Harry-Meghan Markle call for vaccines in Global Citizen





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Harryand Meghan markledecided to attend the Global Citizen Live event in New York on Saturday (9/25) local time. There, they called for equality of the Covid-19 vaccine. “Look at us all here,” Harry said opening their call from the stage. “Are we ready to know what to do to end this pandemic? “It’s great to be back here with you guys. Listen, we know this pandemic has been going on for so long. Some and a lot of them have been through it,” added Meghan Markle. “There are a lot of things we can do today, right now, that can bring us closer to the end of this pandemic,” he continued. Reported ANDOn Saturday (9/25) US time, the pair then shared statistics and information related to vaccines and how the public can help bring that information to countries in need. “My wife and I believe that how you were born shouldn’t determine your ability to survive,” Harry said. “Especially when the care is there to protect you,” Meghan said. Harry and Meghan Markle are part of a series of performers on Global Citizen Live. Next to them there are Amber Ruffin, Andy Cohen, Billy Porter, Bonang Matheba, Bridget Moynahan, Connie Britton, Deborra-Lee Furness, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Dikembe Mutombo, Katie Holmes, Nomzamo Mbatha, Padma Lakshmi , Rachel Brosnahan, Passer Marley and Tan France. This is not the first time that the call for vaccines for Harry and Meghan Markle has been launched. Last May, Harry attended VAX LIFE: The Concert to Reunite the World and made the same appeal. “This pandemic will only end if we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment to our common humanity,” Harry said. “Vaccines need to be distributed to everyone, everywhere. We cannot rest or fully recover until there is equitable distribution to all corners of the world.” He continued. [Gambas:Youtube] Meanwhile, the British group Coldplay had previously invited President Jokowi to join Global Citizen Live. The invitation was sent via a tweet on Twitter on Saturday (9/18). “Jokowi, will you join @bankimooncentre and the Indonesian Climate Activists Coalition on #GlobalCitizenLive and commit to the earth? You lead and others will follow,” Coldplay tweeted. The Palace responded to the invitation. President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said Jokowi has yet to take an official position on the invitation. “Thank you very much Coldplay for the invitation. President Jokowi has aimed for zero carbon emissions by 2060 and supports the Global Methane Agreement as Indonesia’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC),” said Fadjroel by SMS, Monday (20/9). This time, Global Citizen Live carries the theme of Improvement Plans for the World which focuses on the Covid-19 pandemic. The event brought forth the idea of ​​ending the hunger crisis, improving learning, protecting the land and advocating for equality for all. (to finish)



