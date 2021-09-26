Banjarmasin is in serious traffic jams, Jokowi calls for the opening of the Sei Alalak bridge: National Okezone





JAKARTA President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on the government to open the Sei Alalak Bridge in South Kalimantan Province. I have the government Jokowi, the Presidential Secretariat in direct coordination with the Ministry of the PUPR. (Read also: One Brimob Falls, this is a standard timeline of task force firing with KKB terrorist Lamek Taplo in Kiwirok) It is true, Mr. President asked that Sei Alalak Bridge it opens soon. “We are currently in coordination with the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing,” said the head of the presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, as the Setpres Press Office reported on Sunday (9/26/2021). (Read also: Stacks of IDR 1.5 billion make Juned powerless to sell his beloved pigeon) Earlier, the people of South Kalimantan called for the immediate opening of the Sei Alalak Bridge. This bridge connects the city of Banjarmasin with the regency of Barito Kuala and the central province of Kalimantan. This area is famous for its traffic jams, especially after the northern ring road, which was badly damaged after the floods. The insistence of the people of South Kalimantan caught the attention of President Joko Widodo. Knowing the importance of opening this bridge for the community, the president asked that this bridge be opened immediately. Heru said the opening of the bridge could be accomplished with limited operational testing until the inauguration. The types of vehicles allowed are only two-wheelers and passenger cars, Heru said. Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works and People’s Housing Basuki Hadimuljono expressed his party’s willingness to implement the president’s directive. “We have carried out a final condition check of the bridge and it is ready to be opened as instructed by the president,” Basuki said. Basuki will also coordinate with the Provincial Government of South Kalimantan and the Regional Police of South Kalimantan. We will coordinate with the South Kalimantan Provincial Government Transportation Department and the South Kalimantan Police to coordinate this limited operational trial. And also to provide escort and security, Basuki said. Basuki asked the public to obey the traffic rules. In addition, he also requested that two-wheeled vehicles and passenger cars not park or stop on the bridge. We are concerned that because the bridge is new, people will want to stop to view the bridge or take pictures. “For the common good, we ask to be orderly and obey the traffic rules,” Basuki said. Additionally, Basuki asked the audience to keep the bridge area clean and tidy. The whole construction process of the Sei Alalak Bridge was completed on Friday September 24, 2021. This bridge was built to replace the Kayu Tangi 1 Bridge which is about 30 years old and will also bring huge benefits to the economy of the community.

