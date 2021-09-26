PM Modi at the “Global Citizen” festival

Concluding his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the ‘Global Citizen Live’ festival on Saturday where he reflected on the state of the world since the Covid-19 pandemic. He stressed that the shared experience of fighting the pandemic had made the world “stronger and better” since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For almost two years now, humanity has been battling a unique global pandemic. Our shared experience of fighting the pandemic has taught us – we are stronger and better when we are together,” he said in a video message.

The Global Citizen Movement uses music and creativity to bring the world together. Music, like sport, has an inherent ability to unite: PM arenarendramodi – PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 25, 2021

He said the world caught a glimpse of this collective spirit as COVID-19 warriors, medics, nurses and medical staff did their best to beat the pandemic.

“We saw this spirit in our scientists and innovators who created new vaccines in record time,” he said, adding that generations will remember how human resilience has prevailed over everything else. .

However, the Prime Minister also warned of the looming threat of climate change to the world, stressing the importance of lifestyle and conscious choices in tackling the impending disaster.

Addressing the global audience, the Prime Minister said the easiest and most effective way to mitigate climate change is to lead lifestyles in harmony with nature.

“The threat of climate change looms before us. The world will have to accept that any change in the global environment begins with oneself first,” Modi said.

“The great Mahatma Gandhi is widely known for his thoughts on peace and non-violence, but do you know he is also one of the greatest environmentalists in the world,” Modi said.

He added that Gandhi led a carbon-free lifestyle.

“In everything he has done, he has placed the welfare of our planet above all else,” said Modi, noting that Gandhi had highlighted the doctrine of guardianship “where we are all stewards of the planet. with the duty to take care of it “.

Modi told the world festival that today India is the only G-20 country to meet its commitments in Paris.

“India is also proud to have brought the world together under the banner of the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure,” he said, stressing that “we believe in the development of ‘India for the development of mankind “.

He also said that poverty cannot be tackled by making the poor more dependent on government, stressing that poverty can be tackled when the poor start seeing the government as a trusted partner who will give them the infrastructure to break down. forever the vicious circle of poverty.

Modi said that even as the world battles the COVID19 pandemic, other challenges remain and among them the most persistent is poverty.

“Poverty cannot be fought by making the poor more dependent on government. Poverty can be tackled when the poor begin to see governments as trusted partners, trusted partners who will give them the infrastructure they need to break the vicious cycle of poverty forever.

“When power is used to empower the poor, they have the strength to fight poverty,” he said.

Global Citizen Live is part of a day of unity across seven continents, which will be broadcast for 24 hours around the world. Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will join Global Citizen Live on the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City to continue their work with world leaders in the pursuit of global equity in vaccines, announced the international rights organization Global Citizen.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley and others also attended the event. worldwide distribution.

Modi also told the global public that India’s efforts include banking for the unbanked, providing social security coverage to millions of people, free and quality health care to 500 million people. Indians. He said about 30 million houses have been built for the homeless in cities and towns across India. “A house is not just a shelter, a roof over the head. It gives people dignity.

He said that another mass movement underway in India is to provide safe drinking water connection to every household, for several months over the past year and now free food grains have been provided to 800 million citizens. Indians. “These efforts and many others will strengthen the fight against poverty. “

Addressing the “young and energetic gathering,” Modi said the Global Citizen movement uses music and creativity to bring the world together.

“Music, like sports, has an inherent ability to unite,” he said, adding that music has a calming impact on people’s lives and calms the mind and body while whole.

“India is home to many musical traditions. In every state, in every region, there are many different styles of music. I invite you all to come to India and discover our dynamism and our musical diversity, ”said Modi.

Modi concluded his speech by quoting from the Rig Veda and said “May our minds be in agreement… have a common goal”.

“Let us pray for such unity and let us have common intentions and aspirations that unite us all.

“Friends, which may be a greater manifesto for a citizen of the world than this one. May we continue to work together for a caring, just and inclusive planet. “

(With PTI entries)