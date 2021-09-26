Tories ‘bury’ report on Scotland-Ireland bridge as summer deadline missed





In March, a Union Connectivity Review interim report commissioned by Johnson to explore links between the four countries indicated that a feasibility study would be conducted. The final recommendations of the review were due to be released by Independent Chairman Sir Peter Hendy in the summer of 2021, according to reports on the Department of Transport (Dft) website. But the DfT now says there is no specific date and that the final recommendations will be released “in due course”. He did not give more information on the reasons for the delay, despite a request for clarification from the Sunday National. SNP MSP Emma Harper (above) said: “It’s no surprise that this report has been buried deeper than Boris Johnson’s non-starter of a tunnel or bridge or some other ridiculous nonsense that ‘he blurted out to deflect the endless inadequacies of his government. “The SNP will always welcome proposals on how we can strengthen relations with Northern Ireland and Ireland, but we will focus on viable ideas that support and protect Scottish jobs and businesses to ensure an economic recovery fair and strong. “Instead of wasting time and money on vanity projects like this so-called review, the Tories would do a lot more good if they just started listening to Scots rather than arrogantly telling us what is good for us. ” The cost of a tunnel connecting Scotland and Northern Ireland had drawn much criticism, with costs estimated at £ 20bn. In his interim report, Hendy said he had commissioned two experts to do “quiet work” to assess the feasibility of such a link and an overview of costs and time. The report also identified faster and higher capacity connections for HS2 passengers to Scotland as a major concern. Last week, Tory MP Andrew Bridgen told the House of Commons he had received information from a whistleblower in connection with the high-speed rail project that he was “in deficit” and did not would not be completed until 2041, 10 years later than expected. Speaking to reporters at the end of his visit to the United States last week, Johnson hinted that HS2 would still go ahead, but backed away from the idea of ​​a link between Scotland and Northern Ireland, saying: “While this remains an ambition, it is not the most immediate.” A Scottish Government spokesperson said: ‘Transport infrastructure is a decentralized issue and the Union Connectivity Review has been established without any discussion or consultation with Scotland, Wales and NI . “We will always seek to engage constructively with the UK government – for example, working together on cross border rail and our common desire for HS2 to serve Scotland. However, we already have a solid process to identify future investments in transport infrastructure in Scotland – STPR2, not the Union connectivity review. ” A DfT spokeswoman said: “Sir Peter will issue his final recommendations in due course. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19605502.tories-burying-report-scotland-ireland-bridge-summer-deadline-missed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos