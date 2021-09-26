Elon Musk Attends Event in China Led by Xi Jinping’s Commitment to Global Cooperation, East Asia News & Top Stories





BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke at the opening of the World Internet Conference in China, an annual showcase that takes place amid unprecedented economic turmoil. The summit on Sunday, September 26, was opened with a pledge from Chinese President Xi Jinping that China will work with all countries to create a vibrant digital economy and improve the efficiency of supervision, in a speech by the Deputy Premier. Liu He. Hosted in the man-made aquatic city of Wuzhen, this is the eighth edition in a series Xi launched with great fanfare in 2014 to mark the globalization of the Chinese internet sphere. Intel’s recently appointed CEO Pat Gelsinger and Cristiano Amon, who rose to Qualcomm’s leadership role this summer, also participated in the event via teleconference. The inclusion of these American business leaders alongside national companies like Alibaba Group Holding and Xiaomi could restore some sense of normalcy amid an 11-month campaign to harness the power of big tech. Tesla is excited to join and support China’s digital economy, Musk said on a video call. The company already hosts all of its Chinese user data locally and looks forward to the economic transformation that will be brought about by self-driving cars, the CEO added. Qualcomm’s Amon praised the rapid rollout of 5G in China and the many relationships his company has had with local device makers, urging US and Chinese companies to work more together. This collaborative international tone contrasted with the great domestic upheaval of Chinese internet companies. From Jack Ma’s Alibaba and Ant Group to Tencent Holdings and Didi Global, the biggest tech companies have resisted a string of crackdowns that have spanned from online commerce to online gaming, entertainment and finance. All face heightened uncertainty as Beijing takes steps to harness unruly internet spheres and push its young people into more productive hobbies. Tech billionaires, from Ma’s founder to Meituan, Wang Xing and Didi’s Cheng Wei, have been warned as a series of edicts wipe out some of their fortunes in the markets and regulators put them on hold. others warn against the word. “Platform companies should stand up to help resolve key public and government concerns regarding business management, user privacy and data security,” said Daniel Zhang, CEO of Alibaba, in a video message. He and Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun stressed the importance for large companies to help smaller ones thrive. “Platform economies can only develop sustainably if they are more inclusive, fairer, more standardized and allow more people and SMEs to participate,” Zhang added. “Governments around the world should work together to keep network infrastructure secure,” Liu said in other comments. It is up to world leaders to keep a level playing field for internet businesses and China will open up more to the rest of the world and support entrepreneurship, he added. The country is able to manage the risks to its economy, Liu said. Tesla, Intel and Qualcomm are among a handful of American companies with ambitions to expand their business in China. The country is the world’s largest market for electric vehicles as well as smartphones, making it a crucial battleground for acquiring new customers. Qualcomm processors dominate the Chinese smartphone arena while Intel is expected to benefit from the country’s growing investment in data centers and internet infrastructure to support cloud services.

