2018-19 pandemic warnings resurface after Trump says no one thought it would happen





Warnings about the COVID pandemic resurfaced on social media weeks after former President Donald Trump claimed no one believed it could happen.

“Nobody really ever thought that a pandemic would happen. It looks like kind of an old thing, you know, where it would go back to 1917, which was so bad, but nobody thought it was going to happen,” Trump said last month in an interview with One America News Network’s Dan Ball.

Despite Trump’s assertion, a number of pandemic warnings were issued a few years ago.

Pandemic warnings from a few years ago have started to resurface after former President Donald Trump said last month that no one expected this to happen. Above, former President Trump talks about Operation Warp Speed ​​in the White House Rose Garden on November 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo by Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

In 2018, Democratic Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren and Democratic Senator Patty Murray from Washington sent a letter to the Trump administration saying the United States was not prepared for a pandemic because then-President Trump removed the structures placed by former President Barack Obama. administrative for these purposes.

The letter was sent after White House National Security Council (NSC) global security chief Timothy Ziemer left the Trump administration at the time.

“Ziemer’s departure appears to represent ‘a deterioration in global health security” and means that “no senior government official is now focusing solely on global health security” and that it is unclear … Who in the White House would be responsible for a pandemic, ”reads the three-year letter.

Mr. Ziemer is said to have left the White House after your NSC reshuffle that eliminates the Ziemer-led office. It comes as the nation and the world are unprepared for epidemics or other global threats to public health, such as the Trump administration is, proposing significant cuts to funding for global public health and pandemic detection and prevention, ”Warren and Murray added in the letter.

According to the letter, Murray and Warren attempted to contact the former Trump administration on several occasions over the 16 months to express concerns about global public health readiness, but “have yet to receive satisfactory responses.”

In 2019, a few months before the COVID hit, current President Joe Biden warned that the United States is not prepared for a pandemic because Trump rolled back the progress he and Obama set for solid global health security.

“We need leadership that builds public confidence, focuses on real threats and mobilizes the world to stop epidemics before they reach our shores,” Biden said in a tweet dated Oct. 25. 2019.

Similar warnings also emerged earlier in May 2016, when Anthony Fauci, currently the president’s chief medical adviser, told BuzzFeed News that what worries him most is “respiratory illness like the flu, which spreads easily. and is very fatal “.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump representatives for comment.

