How Australia and other countries are pushing back against China

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made bold new statements and promises, but many countries are fed up with China’s actions and are taking action.

The mood at the United Nations this week was dire. World leaders have warned the world is in trouble.

Racism. Climate change. Nationalism. Cultural clashes. Border disputes. Depletion of resources.

“The future is raising its voice against us,” said Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada.

“The world has entered a period of new turbulence and new transformations,” added the life president of China, Xi Jinping.

Xi also made an oft-voiced claim: that China has never – and will never invade – or intimidate others.

Tibet may disagree after its annexation in 1950. Vietnam may disagree because it repelled a Chinese invasion in 1979. India may disagree after a series of clashes along its Himalayan border over the years. decades.

Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Brunei – and Australia – may have something to say about harassment.

The list of injured nations is growing. Many feel compelled to react. Now Beijing is experiencing an unwanted setback.

One commentator said Xi’s bet was that China could become the world’s leading superpower. The problem for Xi is that he is pushing many other nations – which luckily could have been asleep – into alliances, official or not, to counterbalance anything that might.

But what is the best way to assert its independence without beating the drums of war?

“This debate must be about how best to secure the nation in response to the growing capacities of rivals, and how best to do so while keeping our options open,” said the executive director of the Australian Institute of International Affairs. , Dr. Bryce Wakefield. “In matters of national security, I do not think that we can bet the farm on the principle of not offending the people who are brought to be offended.”

Game Of Thrones

“The success of one country does not necessarily mean the failure of another,” Xi said at the United Nations General Assembly leaders’ meeting in New York. “The world is big enough to accommodate the common development and progress of all countries. “

But Beijing increasingly has a reputation for doing the opposite of what it preaches.

The ideals of multilateralism and international cooperation are quickly sidelined when it comes to the South and East China Seas, Taiwan and the Himalayas.

“Recent developments in the world situation show once again that outside military intervention and the so-called democratic transformation bring only harm,” Xi said.

It was a critique of Washington’s failed policies in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.

But he succeeded even as his own fighter plane flew over Taiwan, submarines surveyed Japan, and troops massed on India’s borders.

US President Jo Biden had an equally conciliatory message.

“We are not looking for a new cold war or a world divided into rigid blocs,” he said. “The United States stands ready to work with any nation that engages and seeks to peacefully resolve common challenges, even as we have intense disagreements in other areas. “

But he spoke as one of his aircraft carrier battlegroups was making its presence felt in the South China Sea and a destroyer was crossing sensitive waters between China and Taiwan.

And, like China, the United States’ record of invading and intimidating other nations is by no means pristine.

Target market?

“It’s not that China isn’t demonizing ‘the foreigner’ in order to distract from internal issues or the legitimacy of the Communist Party,” says Dr Wakefield. “He does it all the time, and things like patriotic education, the effort to break through the century of humiliation in the minds of the people, etc., are clearly designed to consolidate the legitimacy of the regime at the expense of the good feelings. on its neighbors.

Others argue that there is an even more malicious motivation behind Beijing’s behavior.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping is making the most daring geopolitical bet of the 21st century,” said the president and CEO of the The American think tank Atlantic Council, Frederick Kempe.

“A series of seemingly disparate moves over the past few months represents nothing less than a generational gamble that Xi can produce the world’s dominant power … by doubling down on his state-controlled economy, his party-disciplined society, his nationalist propaganda and large-scale global influence campaigns.

Daring bet

Mr. Kempe adds that President Xi’s “bold bet” risks overplaying his hand.

“Xi, by exaggerating his controls at home, will undo exactly the kind of economic and societal liberalization that China needs to be successful. At the same time, democracies around the world, like Australia, are increasingly willing to seek a common cause in addressing Beijing.

This is where a difficult diplomatic balance lies, says Dr Wakefield.

“The fact of referring to ‘external enemies’ to create internal solidarity is a particularly antagonistic foreign policy. But it’s not our job to respond to the nationalistic feelings of others. “

Repel

“The relatively benign environment that we have enjoyed for many decades in our region is behind us,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said shortly after the announcement of the nuclear submarine. “We have entered a new era with challenges for Australia and our partners.”

It’s a scary thought.

We are not the only ones to think so.

Despite Beijing’s claims, it’s not just the Anglosphere (US, UK, Australia) that is uncomfortable with its behavior.

Japan has intensified its distrust. He has declared publicly and diplomatically that his fate is intrinsically linked to that of his neighbor Taiwan. It increases defense spending and redeploys its forces to cover its disputed southern islands.

The Philippines is grappling with the implications of an extremely powerful neighbor and the loss of traditional fishing grounds. Over the past year, he has decided to do his best to assert his UN-backed sovereignty over the Spratly Islands.

It’s a similar story for Vietnam. He began sending terse diplomatic notes to the UN protesting China’s increasingly assertive behavior in the disputed territory. This further increased Beijing’s anger.

But much of the rest of Southeast Asia – those nations less confronted with Beijing’s border ambitions – have taken a “wait and see” approach.

Troubled times

“Faced with the common challenges of fighting the pandemic and economic recovery, the people of the Asia-Pacific region need growth and jobs, not submarines and gunpowder,” the door said. -speak of Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian in response to AUKUS defense cooperation agreement.

Yet it undertakes the fastest military expansion and modernization in the world.

In just 20 years, its Navy has grown from a Coast Guard fleet to a larger Pacific Ocean Bluewater Navy than the United States. Its fleet of combat aircraft is modern and capable, including its own stealth designs. It is a world leader in autonomous drones. He arbitrarily built seven man-made island fortresses to assert his claim over the entire South China Sea …

How should middle powers like Australia react?

“What Australia shouldn’t do is engage in our own unnecessary rhetorical flourishes,” Dr Wakefield said. “I’m not sure the way the government introduced the AUKUS deals with an important announcement that surprised the French was particularly wise, and I think it was done for domestic policy purposes in Australia.”

But “we should not remain silent when another country ignores a treaty to which it has signed – or threatens sectors of our economy with punitive trade sanctions.”

“It doesn’t allow us to be blunt all the time – and God knows Australia needs to fund and use its diplomats more skillfully – but we don’t need to accept too assertive foreign policy because of this. that we think the consequences of hurting someone’s falsely stoked outrage could be.

“Under these circumstances, we must stand firm and reiterate our principles calmly.

“I hope we also have a debate on what a ‘good result’ looks like in our Chinese policy and a way to get there, something I see very little.”

Jamie Seidel is a freelance writer | @JamieSeidel