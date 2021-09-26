Sidney Powell strikes back Dominion after failing to get his case against her rejected





Lawyer Sidney Powell, who has filed several unsuccessful lawsuits in an attempt to overturn former President Donald Trump’s election defeat in 2020, filed a counter-suit against Dominion Voting Systems on Friday night, claiming $ 10 million in damages and interests.

Powell, like a number of other Trump allies, has promoted bizarre conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. She alleged that Dominion Voting conspired with late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, the Chinese Communist Party and hackers foreigners to rig the elections in favor of President Joe Biden. The pro-Trump lawyer did not provide any evidence to support the claims.

Dominion Voting has filed a libel suit against Powell for $ 1.3 billion in damages. So far, Powell’s efforts to have the lawsuit dismissed have failed and on Friday she filed a counter-lawsuit against the company.

In the new court case, Powell alleged that Dominion was “distracting from failures in its electoral equipment, attempting to change the” narrative “that exposed Dominion’s serious flaws and wrongdoing, and avoided a post-election inquiry into the voting irregularities in the 2020 elections “by continuing it.

Despite his claims, Powell did not provide any evidence to support his claims against the voting systems company.

Attorney Sidney Powell filed a counter-suit against Dominion Voting Systems on Friday, claiming $ 10 million in damages. In this photo, Powell speaks to the press about various trials related to the 2020 election, inside the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Powell has alleged that the $ 1.3 billion lawsuit against her is a “public relations campaign to change the narrative, hide the truth and deter future challenges and negative reporting.” She described the amount of damages sought by Dominion as “ridiculous” and “an abuse” of the legal system.

The new lawsuit filed by Powell appears to contradict an effort to dismiss the Dominion case against her in March. At that time, his lawyers argued that “no reasonable person” would believe his conspiracy theories and should not be held responsible.

The pro-Trump lawyer – who initially represented the former president’s campaign – has been widely criticized by liberals and conservatives for her bizarre claims. After a press conference in November by Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and Powell, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, slammed the attorneys.

“And what happened here is that, quite frankly, the content of the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment,” Christie told ABC News at the time.

Although Trump and his allies continue to make baseless claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” in Biden’s favor, the Washington Post this week reported an internal Trump campaign memo that refuted the allegations in November. However, it is not clear that Trump himself ever considered this document.

Nonetheless, after more than 10 months of promoting election disinformation, no evidence has emerged to support the extraordinary claims of Trump and Powell. Dozens of election challenge lawsuits filed by the former president and his supporters have been dismissed in state and federal courts. Even judges appointed by Trump and other Republicans have dismissed the lawsuits.

Meanwhile, audits and recounts in key battlefield states, including places where the election was overseen by pro-Trump Republicans, reaffirmed Biden’s victory. Former United States Attorney General William Barr, who was widely regarded as one of Trump’s most loyal cabinet officials, said there was “no evidence” to support fraud claims generalized electoral system.

Newsweek reached out to Dominion Voting for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

