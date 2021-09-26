Presidential staff officer says 1,733 km of Trans-Papua highway has been paved





Merdeka.com – As the XX Papua National Sports Week (PON) approaches, construction of the Trans-Papua Highway has reached 3,446 kilometers. As long as 1,733 kilometers of them were paved. “So far, the development of the Trans Papua with a total length of 3,462 KM has penetrated 3,446 KM, with the status of 1,712 KM unpaved and 1,733 KM asphalted”, explained the staff. President Joko Widodo’s special Billy Mambrasar, quoted in his press release, Sunday (26/26/2020). 9). The Trans Papua toll road runs from Bird’s Head in the customary area of ​​Domberai (Sorong) to Bumi Anim Ha in southern Papua (Merauke). The Trans Papua Road is part of the national strategic projects and the National Medium Term Development Plan 2020-2024 (RPJMN). According to him, the Trans Papua project aims to improve the well-being of the Papuan people by increasing access and connectivity between regions. Thus, it can open isolated areas. “In addition, the construction of Trans Papua is also expected to reduce the cost index, reduce the number of poverty and an equitable distribution of infrastructure development across Indonesia, ”Billy said. According to him, most of the people he met expressed their gratitude to the government for the constant development of Papua. The community hopes that the project can develop Papua. “Thank you to the president Jokowi who continue to support the accelerated development of Papua and West Papua, as well as the entire line of the PUPR ministry which continues to be committed to reducing disparities between regions, “he said. Reporter: Lizsa Egeham

Source: Liputan6.com [noe]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/stafsus-presiden-sebut-1733-km-jalan-trans-papua-sudah-diaspal.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos