LIVE: PM Modi receives warm welcome on return from “historic” visit to the United States | India News

September 26, 2021, 12:29 New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Delhi Airport after completing his visit to the United States. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Delhi Airport after completing his visit to the United States. pic.twitter.com/mSAcZaOX1q ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

September 26, 2021, 11:43 Mann Ki Baat:“We have to make sure that those who have not been vaccinated around us have to get vaccinated. Even after vaccination, the necessary protocols have to be followed. I think that soon Team India will be waving its flag again in this fight against COVID. -19 “, says PM Modi in his monthly address.

September 26, 2021, 11:37 Mann Ki Baat: “The whole country will soon be celebrating Dussehra, the victory of good over evil. As we take inspiration from the festival, we have to remember our fight against Corona, ”PM said.

September 26, 2021, 11:37 Mann Ki Baat:Team India sets a daily record in the country’s fight against Covid-19, especially on the vaccination front. I ask those who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated. But we cannot let our guard down even after vaccination, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

September 26, 2021, 11:35 Mann Ki Baat:Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyay in his monthly address. “September 25 was the anniversary of the birth of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. On that date in 2018, we launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, or Aysuhman Bharat Yojna,” Prime Minister Modi said.

September 26, 2021, 11:31 Mann Ki Baat:The One Teacher One Call initiative in Uttar Pradesh is laudable, Prime Minister Modi said. The One Teacher One Call initiative in Uttar Pradesh is commendable. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/WJQhBo5kJi PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 26, 2021

September 26, 2021, 11:27 Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the nation’s youth and said:“The youth of our country have decided to bring the history of unrecognized freedom fighters to the fore. I urge every citizen to contribute to the same. You will be filled with courage and enthusiasm to learn that a group of disabled people commemorated their trip to the Siachen Glacier. This reflects our country’s “Can Do” attitude and the fact that disability is not the end to achieving your goals. “

September 26, 2021, 11:26 Mann Ki Baat: “If we look at the life of Mahatma Gandhi, we will learn the importance of Swacchta. He had made cleanliness a mass movement … As we celebrate 75 years of Azaadi Ka #AmritMahotsav, we must not forget the importance of Khadi and his association with our independence. Khadi has always been associated with our independence. As we prepare to celebrate Diwali and other festivals, let’s buy Khadi & Handloom to strengthen the Vocal4Local campaign, ”PM Modi said.

September 26, 2021, 11:22 Mann Ki Baat:Prime Minister Modi, in his monthly address, also praised the specially disabled hikers who have climbed the Siachen Glacier. “I congratulate the team of eight specially disabled hikers who recently set a world record by conquering the Siachen Glacier,” said PM Modi.

September 26, 2021, 11:21 Mann Ki Baat: In August, a 350 crore transaction was made digitally through UPI, PM Modi said.

September 26, 2021, 11:21 Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi added: “This electronic auction is for gifts that people present to me from time to time. The money that accumulates from this electronic auction is dedicated solely to the Namami Gange campaign. “

September 26, 2021, 11:15 a.m. Mann Ki Baat: I ask people from all over the country to celebrate the river festival at least once a year, Prime Minister Modi said.

September 26, 2021, 11:13 Mann Ki Baat: A special auction of gifts I received is going on these days. The proceeds of this operation will be dedicated to the “Namami Gange” campaign, Prime Minister Modi said.

September 26, 2021, 11:10 Mann Ki Baat: On World Rivers Day, I remember the Namami Gange mission, which is progressing smoothly thanks to the participation of people, said Prime Minister Modi.

September 26, 2021, 11:08 Mann Ki Baat: We are marking so many days, but there is one more day that we should be celebrating. It is “World River Day”. We are marking so many days, but there is one more day that we should be celebrating. It is “World River Day”. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/Zv6CXgCmjM PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 26, 2021

September 26, 2021, 11:05 Mann Ki Baat: September 26 is an important day because it is linked to Indian tradition and heritage. Today is World Rivers Day, Prime Minister Modi told Mann Ki Baat.

September 26, 2021, 11:03 Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins the 81st episode of his monthly radio show “Mann Ki Baat”. Look here :

September 26, 2021, 10:00 Jammu and Kashmir:The Indian Air Force is organizing an “air show” under the aegis of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” marking the 75 years of the country’s independence at Dal Lake. Indian Air Force organizes an “air show” under the aegis of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” marking the country’s 75 years of independence in Dal Lake, Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/w7OfOmAPjV ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

September 26, 2021, 10:00 Jammu and Kashmir:‘Air Show’ to be held in Dal Lake, Jammu and Kashmir, under the aegis of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. #LOOK| ‘Air Show’ to be held in Dal Lake, Jammu and Kashmir, under the aegis of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ pic.twitter.com/sZWgzoADC3 ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

September 26, 2021, 09:59 Odisha: An orange alert was issued in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh ahead of Cyclone “Gulab”, which is approaching coastal states from the Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall Sunday evening, according to the Indian meteorological department. The orange alert has been issued for moderate or strong thunderstorms and wind speed with 30 to 40 km / h to reach certain areas of Odisha in the next three hours. According to IMD Bhubaneswar, some districts of Odisha, including Puri, Khorda, Nayagarh, Ganjama and Gajapati, are likely to be hit by the wind at speeds of 30 to 40 km / h.

26 September 2021, 09:58 Jammu and Kashmir: A meeting broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Watnira district of Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Sunday. “The meeting started in the Watnira area of ​​Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the ground. Further details will follow,” Kashmir area police tweeted. According to sources, security forces have received information that two to three militants are present in a house in the area.

26 September 2021, 09:58 Uttar Pradesh:A math teacher was beaten to death by unidentified assailants in Rajendra Nagar town, Jalaun district, and his students are believed to be the suspects in the initial investigation, police said. The attackers used iron bars to kill the teacher. Police said the perpetrators cycled to the teacher’s home. They knocked on the door first. As soon as the professor got out, the assailants hit him on the head with an iron bar. The professor bled to death. (IANS)

September 26, 2021, 07:50 Karnataka: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal yesterday inaugurated the Wenlock AYUSH government hospital in Mangaluru Karnataka: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal yesterday inaugurated the Wenlock AYUSH government hospital in Mangaluru pic.twitter.com/L2d1QSsv3u ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

September 26, 2021, 07:49 West Bengal:Cyclonic storm Gulab is expected to hit the west coast of Bengal around September 29, IMD Kolkata director GK Das informed on Saturday. “South Bengal is likely to have increased weather activity, especially in terms of heavy rains and wind on September 28 and 29. Heavy rains are expected over Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly September 28, “Das told ANI. “A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northeast and adjacent to the central-eastern part of the Bay of Bengal. In the next 24 hours, it will be an area of ​​low pressure and likely to reach the west coast of Bengal towards September 29, “he said. .

26 September 2021, 07:46 Uttar Pradesh:In view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Congresswoman Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to travel to Lucknow on Monday for a week-long tour. According to the sources, the secretary general of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will hold marathon meetings with party leaders and workers. She will take stock of the party’s preparations for the state ballot. (ANI)

September 26, 2021, 07:45 New Delhi:“BJP National President JP Nadda will address the BJP National Working Committee Mahila Morcha meeting tomorrow night at 4 pm via video conference,” JP Nadda’s office tweeted in Hindi. The two-day meeting will be held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

September 26, 2021, 07:45 New Delhi:Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting with MCs from ten states affected by Naxal in Delhi. The meeting will be held in Vigyan Bhawan where the chief ministers of the ten states affected by Naxal – Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh – or their representatives will brief on the situation. current status and the progress of development projects. The center plans to step up operations in Naxal-affected areas in Chhattisgarh, where major attacks have been observed in recent years against security forces.

September 26, 2021, 07:44 Mann Ki Baat:The radio show comes after his recent visit to the United States where he addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday, and international leaders and diplomats addressed the global forum during the key session. The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. (ANI)