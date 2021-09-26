Trump approval not decisive among Michigan Republicans in Mackinac straw poll





MACKINAC ISLAND, MI – An endorsement from former President Donald Trump may not be a decisive advantage among Michigan Republicans, according to a poll sponsored by The Detroit News at Mackinac’s biannual Republican leadership conference.

The Detroit News reported Saturday night that the unscientific poll polled more than 740 Republicans of the 1,300 conference attendees.

Two candidates, Matthew DePerno in the Attorney General race and Kristina Karamo in the Secretary of State race, were backed by the former president. Both have consistently criticized the 2020 election, which Trump lost both in Michigan and nationally, and have contested the results.

Among the candidates for the post of attorney general, conference attendees ranked DePerno dead last, The Detroit News reported. In first place was Tom Leonard, the former Speaker of the House who ran for office in 2018 but lost to Democratic candidate Dana Nessel. He won 48% of the vote. Representative Ryan Berman, R-Commerce Twp., Polled at 32%. DePerno gained 11%.

I am incredibly honored to be the first choice for the Michigan Republican base, Leonard said in a press release.

The dedicated and hard-working activists who took part in the Straw Poll have their ears lower to the ground than anyone when it comes to choosing our candidates. Their opinion guides our party and they believe in our campaign for the attorney general.

Karamo is the only Republican candidate for secretary of state to publicly announce his candidacy and was the only candidate on the poll, with someone else’s option. She got 69% of the vote.

About 60% of those polled said they would vote for a Republican even if the candidate disagreed with Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen, The Detroit News reported.

Among the gubernatorial candidates, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig – whose campaign had more than 60 volunteers on the island – led the pack with 58% of the vote, the newspaper reported. He was followed by Tudor Dixon at 19%, Ryan D. Kelley at 8.4%, Garrett Soldano at 8.2%, Ralph Rebandt at 3%, Michael Brown at 2% and Kevin Rinke at 1%.

Thank you Michigan for the landslide victory in the Mackinac Straw Poll! We unite our party to focus on defeating Governor Whitmer! Craig tweeted after the results were released.

Soldano and Rinke did not attend the conference. Soldano expressed fears that the straw ballot could be rigged and that the party favored another candidate. He organized an alternative event in County Antrim which he called the most popular, which a spokesperson estimated 3,500 to 4,000 people attended.

While some grassroots activists attend the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference – for example, the co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party, the Meshawn Maddocks family have been attending for a long time, including before they were party leaders – the participants turn to party loyalists, such as elected officials and supporters involved in regional party groups.

The poll also asked members who they would support for the presidency. Trump came out on top with 47.5%, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (25%), South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (8%), US Senator Ted Cruz (6%) and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, according to Detroit News.

