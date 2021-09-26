The state of Jokowi’s homely home as a teenager, still strong for his ex-driver







President Jokowi’s simple home as a teenager. President Joko Widodo’s YouTube channel © 2021 Merdeka.com Merdeka.com – Inspirational stories come from President Joko Widodo. His former personal driver, named Suliadi, recounted his journey while serving Jokowi. In fact, the Jokowi Youth House is now occupied by Suliadi. So that you can live comfortably with your family, without having to rent again in the town of Solo, in Central Java. Plus, there’s an interesting story that hasn’t been revealed much. Like the experience of the home of the Jokowi family who had to be evicted and moved to buy a new home. The following is the full review, compiled from President Joko Widodo’s YouTube channel, Sunday (9/26). Jokowi’s house as a teenager is still solid The state of President Jokowi’s home as a teenager still looks strong in Tirtoyoso, Manahan, Surakarta, Central Java. The traces of the historical testimonies of the number one person in Indonesia seem simple. The building is dominated by white painted walls and is quite spacious. The front yard of his house is no less wide, with red and white fences decorating it. President Joko Widodo’s YouTube channel © 2021 Merdeka.com Jokowi’s youth home was bought after his family left the Gilingan area, Banjarsari, Surakarta, which was evicted. “Regarding Tirtoyoso’s house, because Gilingan’s house, which is by the river, was demolished. So I inevitably have to look for a house. Thank God I got it in Tirtoyoso,” Widodo Prasetyo said. , president Jokowi’s uncle. Conditions in the house Front page with sofa, President Joko Widodo’s YouTube channel © 2021 Merdeka.com No less simple, the interior of the house was left with a refrigerator and a dining table from the previous owner. Then there is the old little 24 inch television, with a black and white screen. “As for the contents of the house, as far as I know, there is only a refrigerator and a one-story dining table. The small 24-inch black and white television,” Widodo said. . Conditions in the house, President Joko Widodo’s YouTube channel © 2021 Merdeka.com A silent witness to President Jokowi’s youth journey. Tirtoyoso’s house has been occupied since Jokowi was still in college, until he met Ibu Iriana. “While he was with his family, he was still in Tirtoyoso, it was an important moment, including Mr Joko went to university there, he still graduated there. His wife, Ms Ana, was also there. There are many memories in Tirtoyoso, ”he explained. Employed by Jokowi’s former driver Typical wayang window and simple sofa in young Jokowi’s house, President Joko Widodo’s YouTube channel © 2021 Merdeka.com Today the historic house is occupied by Suliadi, the former driver of Jokowi when he served in the town of Solo. Suliadi, who originally rented a house in Surakarta, can now breathe more comfortably in Jokowi’s residence as a teenager. “Time moved on, because Pak Joko became mayor, he continued to move to another city Jakarta. Pak Suli at that time had a contract somewhere. Then finally he was given a suitable place, to be able to reunite with his family, at Mr. Joko’s place. It’s very noble, ”he concluded. [kur] Read more: Jokowi’s home as a teenager is still …

