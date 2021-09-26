UNGA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for United Nations reforms in his speeches | India News

New York: On Friday (local time), Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the United Nations to improve its efficiency and increase its reliability in order to be relevant, thus reiterating the need to introduce reforms within the United Nations, which was launched in 1945, after the end of World War II. War II.

Noting that the UN must improve its effectiveness to maintain its relevance, the Prime Minister at the 76th UNGA said it is important that the global body is constantly strengthened to preserve “the world order, world laws and values global “.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Modi said that Acharya Chanakya said centuries ago that if the right job is not done at the right time, then the time needed destroys the success of that work. “If the UN is to remain relevant, then it must improve its efficiency, increase its reliability,” he said.

In a press conference following the Prime Minister’s speech at the UNGA, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday that a permanent seat and reform of the UN Security Council remained the top priority of India.

“It is possible that under the new president of UNGA, there will be an impetus for the intergovernmental process and that we will move towards text-based negotiations.”

Shringla said that India’s 75th anniversary coincides with the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, this is the time when the UN must take responsibility. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for reforms within the global body.

In 2014, during the 69th session of the UNGA, the Prime Minister urged all member countries to respect the commitment to UN reforms. He had said that institutions that reflect the constraints of the twentieth century may not be relevant.

Prime Minister Modi said: “As we see now, distance is not isolation from challenges. And, they can arise from the shadows of conflicts and the deprivation of distant lands. And, we must also reform the United Nations, including its Security Council, so that it carries greater credibility and legitimacy and that it will be more representative and effective in achieving our objectives. “

He said the seventieth year of the United Nations should be an opportunity to reflect on what has been achieved and to prepare a roadmap for the future. Later, during his 74th UNGA speech in 2019, the Prime Minister advocated the motto: for the growth of all, with the confidence of all (sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas). He also spoke of the need to give new direction and new energy to multilateralism and the United Nations.

Again at the 75th session of the UNGA in 2020, the Prime Minister stressed the serious need for soul-searching for the United Nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised key points regarding the formation of the organ and the approach to conflict resolution. He also reiterated his previous position that the UN needs a renaissance.

He said that the Indian people have long awaited the completion of the United Nations reforms. “Today Indians wonder if this reform process will ever reach its logical conclusion? “

International leaders created the world organization (UN) to keep the peace and prevent the abuses of war, develop friendly relations among nations, help nations work together to improve the lives of the poor, overcome hunger, disease and illiteracy, and encourage mutual respect for rights and freedoms and to be a center for harmonizing the actions of nations to achieve these goals.

Live