Some 122 kg of crystal meth seized during maritime operations: BNN





Medan, N Sumatra (ANTARA) – The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) has completed integrated maritime interdiction operations in which Indonesian authorities could have seized 122 kg of crystal methamphetamine from arrested drug traffickers. BNN officers and their counterparts from the National Police and several government agencies have also found those breaking maritime and customs rules, BNN deputy chief of eradication Arman Depari said. During the operations, carried out in the territorial waters of western and eastern Indonesia, the joint team of personnel dealt with two violations of customs rules and two violations of maritime law, he said. Depari attended the closing ceremony on Saturday, which took place at the Ujung Baru wharf in Belawan port, about 24 km from Medan town in north Sumatra, to represent BNN chief Petrus Reinhard Golose. The 122 kg of crystal meth were seized from several suspects arrested in the waters of the island of Sulawesi during the integrated maritime interdiction operations which began on September 14, 2021, he added. Indonesia remains under serious threat from drug traffickers, with dozens of its working-age population trapped in a vicious drug cycle. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit the country on March 2, 2020, drug lords continued to pose a serious threat to the country with rampant drug trafficking, even amid the health crisis. Since his first term as head of government, President Joko Widodo has reminded the nation of the serious consequences of drug use on Indonesia. Crystal users of methamphetamine, narcotics, marijuana and other types of addictive drugs come from different communities and from different socio-economic and cultural backgrounds. Citing the results of a survey by the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) and the Indonesian Institute of Science (LIPI), Vice President Ma’ruf Amin said there were more than 3.4 million drug addicts in Indonesia. The survey showed that around 180 out of 10,000 Indonesians, aged 15 to 64, were driven into drug addiction, Amin noted. Related news: Ministry of Maritime Affairs and BNN collaborate to fight drug trafficking

Related News: BNN-East Java Confiscates 1.6kg Of Crystal Meth From Jakarta Drug Network

Related News: Police Officer Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Bengkulu

