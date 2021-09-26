Busy trip to the United States follows PM Modi’s ‘crisp and productive’ visits mantra





coronavirus-4247087.html ‘> Narendra Modi In America “> Prime Minister Narendra Modi recorded 20 meetings in the 65 hours he spent in the United States, as well as four additional long meetings he had on the flight, making it 24 meetings throughout the visit, learned News18. The eventful four-day visit saw Prime Minister Modi make efficient use of available time and make the most of it, including emptying official files en route to the United States, and has a busy Sunday ahead of him also upon his return to the United States. the capital, the government said sources. This is in line with Prime Minister Modis’ mantra of keeping all visits neat and productive, government sources added. READ ALSO | How PM Modi spent time on his long flight to the United States Modi held two meetings aboard the plane on September 22 as he headed to the United States and was briefed on everything that was going on ahead of time. This was followed by three hotel meetings in Washington DC shortly after he landed. On September 23, the Prime Minister had five separate meetings with global CEOs, followed by meetings with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. This was followed by three internal meetings organized by Narendra Modi with his team. READ ALSO | PM Modi leaves for India: all that happened during his “landmark” trip to the United States On September 24, there were four more internal meetings organized by Modi ahead of his meeting with US President Joe Biden and the QUAD meeting. On September 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had two more long meetings while on the plane returning from the United States to New Delhi, where the entire trip and take-out were discussed. A busy Sunday awaits the PM in Delhi as well. In a tweet just before he left for home, Modi said he had had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements in the past few days in the United States. “Over the past few days, we have had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, interactions with CEOs and the UN speech. I have no doubts that the India-US relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. Our rich people-to-people connections are some of our strongest assets, ”he said on Twitter. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

