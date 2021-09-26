Pakistan at the heart of the problem in Afghanistan, experts say





Islamabad [Pakistan], September 26 (ANI): A recent European Parliament resolution highlighting Islamabad’s role in Afghanistan comes amid growing global recognition that despite the Taliban showing their true bloody colors, it is nothing short of astonishing that Pakistan continues to sell to the world, the outfit that has taken control of the war-torn country, experts say.

Pakistan’s interest in promoting the Taliban has not been hidden from the world, according to experts from the European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS).

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan recently reiterated in an interview his country’s position to give global recognition to the Taliban.

There have been reports of senior Taliban leaders insisting on hand cuts and summary executions. Under the previous Taliban regime (1996 to 2001), when the then Afghan Foreign Minister, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, announced the cutting of hands and heads to Afghans, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had pleaded before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the international community to develop a roadmap that leads to diplomatic recognition of the outfit.

Meanwhile, China, partly because of its own greedy look at Afghanistan’s assets but also at Pakistan’s exhortation, has also called for the handing over of frozen Afghan funds to the Taliban.

In this context where Pakistan is so deeply invested in a radical ideology, it is not surprising that the reports rekindling fears that Pakistani nuclear weapons could fall into the hands of radical Islamists aroused great interest last week, according to the EFSAS think tank.

These factors have been debated by experts, including US National Security Advisor (NSA) John R. Bolton and Italian author and journalist Francesca Marino.

In his Washington Post article “The time for equivocation about a nuclear-armed Pakistan friendly to the Taliban is over,” Bolton described Pakistan as “the only government made up of both arsonists. and firefighters “.

The article pointed out that the days of “neglect or equivocation” regarding Pakistan’s support for Islamist terrorism and its “reckless” pursuit of nuclear weapons were over. He described Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as having long been “a hotbed of radicalism, which has spread through the military to higher and higher ranks.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, like many previous elected leaders, is essentially just another pretty face.

He also claimed that “when the US coalition overthrew the Taliban in 2001, the ISI provided sanctuaries, weapons and supplies inside Pakistan”, and that “Pakistan also allowed terrorist groups to target India, its main regional rival, above Kashmir ”.

Pushing the argument further, South Asian scholar Marino said in his September 15 article that Pakistan’s nuclear buttons were “already in the hands of a terrorist organization.”

She further highlighted Islamabad’s role in transforming Afghanistan into a major hive of terrorism, she claimed that the scale of the problem had reached such heights that the West could no longer afford it. ignore. Insinuating that Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism had made it a veritable terrorist state, she suggested that leaving nuclear weapons in the hands of such a state could have consequences that “will be far worse than any. war “.

The Taliban proclaimed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and has already started to impose numerous repressive measures reversing the achievements of the Afghan people over the past 20 years which have been supported and facilitated by the EU and the international community.

Afghan women and girls, as well as ethnic, religious and other vulnerable groups will suffer the most from the eradication of their human rights already underway, according to a European Parliament statement.

The Taliban have seized power by force and the interim government they have appointed is neither inclusive, legitimate nor accountable to the Afghan people.

The Taliban had announced the interim government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, appointing Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as interim prime minister and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, co-founder of the group, as his deputy with no women in his cabinet. (ANI)

