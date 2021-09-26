LONDON (AP) Brits are encouraged these days, although in most cases they are not required to wear face coverings in crowded indoor spaces. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson regularly appears in the crowded and poorly ventilated House of Commons, side by side with other maskless Tory lawmakers.

For critics, this image sums up the flaw in the government’s strategy, which has abandoned most pandemic restrictions and relies on voluntary restraint and a high vaccination rate to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As winter approaches, bringing the threat of a new wave of COVID-19, Britain’s lightness sets it apart from more cautious nations.

This government’s history in the pandemic is too small, too late, said Layla Moran, an opposition Liberal Democrat lawmaker who heads the all-party parliamentary group on the coronavirus.

She said some UK hospitals are already seeing the number of patients infected with the virus in intensive care units that they would normally expect in the dead of winter, although overall daily hospital admissions are around a fifth of the peak in January.

And while cases skyrocketed when restrictions were lifted this summer, deaths have not followed at about the same rate. But the winter months, when respiratory illnesses are typically at their highest, could present an additional challenge.

“Unless the government starts doing something different, I don’t think we’ll be able to avoid the worst this winter,” Moran said.

The government maintains that its plan is working so far and that it can change course if necessary.

Britain has recorded more than 135,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest death toll in Europe after Russia and roughly the same number per capita as the United States. Yet he also staged a successful vaccination campaign which saw 65% of the entire population fully vaccinated.

That relatively high rate led Johnson’s government to decide in July that it was safe to remove restrictions on business and daily life: no more social distancing, limits on gatherings or masks required anywhere in England. Companies can impose their own measures, but otherwise Johnson has encouraged people to use common sense.

Unlike many other European countries, even some with higher vaccination rates than the UK, proof of vaccination is not required in England to eat in restaurants, attend mass events or enter restaurants. crowded places such as night clubs. Scotland, which is part of the UK but sets its own health rules, is being more cautious, introducing vaccine passports for nightclubs and keeping mandatory masks indoors.

Students and teachers in English schools do not have to wear face coverings, despite objections from unions and public health officials, unlike European countries like France, Italy and Spain which have maintained mask requirements for schools.

While the United States has made vaccination mandatory for millions of workers, the Johnson government only requires proof of vaccination for nursing home staff and is considering it for healthcare workers.

The UK used to have some of the strictest international travel rules in Europe, but it is relaxation of quarantine and testing restrictions for many visitors starting next month.

The UK has often gone its own way during the pandemic. Health officials have bet on a two to three month interval between doses, rather than the three to four weeks recommended by vaccine manufacturers, to speed up the rollout. It has paid off, with studies suggesting that the longer gap is at least as effective, and possibly more.

Britain has once again diverged from its peers on the issue of childhood immunizations. When the United States, Canada and much of the European Union extended vaccinations to children aged 12 to 15, the United Kingdom resisted, saying the health benefits for children were marginal. Then Britain decided to vaccinate this age group after all, but initially with just one dose, rather than the usual two.

Britain has also gone further than most countries in administering booster shots, offering a third dose to anyone over 50. This puts her at odds with the World Health Organization, which has strongly opposed rich countries giving a third round of vaccines when poor countries do not have enough vaccines for their first. In the United States, the authorities booster injections approved for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans.

The Johnson government relies on vaccines to do the heavy lifting against the virus, supplemented by willful, common-sense behavior.

But after an unusually long and strict lockdown earlier this year, it is not clear that Britons will be free to choose which virus prevention measures they are not compelled to take. When the restrictions were initially lifted, just under two-thirds of people said they planned to continue wearing masks in stores and on public transport. Now the number of people wearing blankets has dropped sharply in the London Underground, requiring but hardly enforcing the wearing of masks.

Critics say the government has not learned from the experience and appears to be fueled by optimism rather than evidence.

Stephen Reicher, professor of psychology at the University of St. Andrews who helps advise the government, recalled that a year ago Johnson’s team was slow to act when science advisers recommended a breaker lockout short to curb rapidly rising coronavirus cases.

As always, if you wait and things get out of hand you need to put more restrictions on which is why we’ve had such a horrible no-Christmas and such a horrible winter and spring locked out, did- he told Sky News.

Moran, the opposition lawmaker and other critics argue that moderate measures, such as better ventilation in schools and indoor masks, could avoid the need for strict restrictions this winter.

But the government notes that scientists’ most pessimistic predictions that cases could reach 100,000 a day when schools reopen in September have not come true.

The UK now averages around 140 deaths a day, just over a tenth of what it saw at its peak and 30,000 new infections a day.

Johnson said restrictions such as mandatory masks and work-from-home orders could be reimposed if hospitalizations increase. But he hoped it wouldn’t be necessary.

The result of this vaccination campaign is that we have one of the freest societies and one of the most open economies in Europe, he said. And that is why we are now maintaining our strategy. “

Standing by his side during a press conference, Chief Scientific Advisor Patrick Vallance applied the brakes. He said the lesson from the pandemic was that when you take a step you have to go sooner than you think, you have to go harder than you think.

So if this is going in the wrong direction, it is important that the measures are put in place early enough and are important enough, he said.

Follow all of AP’s stories about the coronavirus pandemic on https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic