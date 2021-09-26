Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 81st edition of Mann Ki Baat today





The program will be broadcast live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO, BJP and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Screenshot of Mann ki Baat scheduled. Courtesy: Narendra Modi Official Site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 81st episode of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The program will be broadcast on All IndiaRadio and Doordarshan as well as on AIR News and the mobile app. It will also be broadcast live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO, BJP and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. AIR will broadcast the program in regional languages ​​immediately after the Hindi broadcast. Regional language versions will be repeated at 8 p.m. PM arenarendramodi share his thoughts with the people of #MannKiBaat program on All India Radio today at 11 am.

Watch LIVE on: https://t.co/jvFBmlwCA6#PMonAIR pic.twitter.com/9eSz6tGz08 All Indian Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 25, 2021 The radio show comes after Modi’s visit to the United States where he addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and is likely to focus on some of the important issues problemsdiscussed there. The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on September 21, and international leaders and diplomats addressed the global forum during the key session. Modi held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and attended the first Quad Summit in person in Washington. Earlier this month, the prime minister solicited contributions and suggestions from citizens for the 81st edition of the Mann Ki Baat program. Taking his personal account on Twitter, Modi shared the link to the official MyGov portal and wrote: Have received several interesting contributions for this month #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th. Continue to share your ideas on the NaMo app, MyGov or record your message at 1800-11-7800. https://t.co/OR3BUI1rK3 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2021 The Prime Minister also noted that 75 percent of citizens who send their comments and suggestions to the government on Mann Ki Baat are under 35, noting that the program reflects the perspective of Indian youth. In the last episode of “Mann ki Baat” on August 29, Modi praised the efforts of a Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bihar and Kanjirangal Panchayat in Tamil Nadu for their initiative in favor of waste management and village self-sufficiency. He also congratulated the Olympic medalists and said the passion for the sport was the greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. Interestingly, as the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections approached, the BJP decided to train party spokespersons for televised debates to ensure that leaders deliver the party message with clarity rather than indulging in senseless yelling with opponents. The first session, which will be held Sunday in Vadodara for spokespersons from central Gujarat, will begin with the leaders of “Mann Ki Baat” listening to the prime minister. “Mann ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio speech, broadcast on the last Sunday of each month. Its first episode aired on October 3, 2014.

