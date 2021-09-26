Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train project cost swelling, DPR requests audit





PEOPLE’S SPIRIT – In response to reports of a construction cost overrun of Rs 4,100 billion, VI DPR Commission member Herman Khaeron wants an investigative audit of the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train project. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is said to claim that the construction process of the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train has reached 73% and will be tested at the end of 2022. He hopes that the strategic project can be integrated with other modes of transport such as light rapid rail (LRT) and integrated highway (MRT) in Jakarta to create time and distance efficiency to increase the competitiveness of economical activities. In line with Jokowi, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train construction project uses high technology as a good jump for Indonesia. Also Read: 34 Santriwati Helpless By Islamic Boarding School Teachers, Police Reveal Young Child Predator Cases Revealed “The Jakarta-Bandung bullet train project is a certain leap for Indonesia in terms of development technology. What was not possible before is now possible. We have to interpret this leap well,” did he declare.

Transport Minister Budi Karya said the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train project is one of the National Strategic Projects (NSPs) built through cooperation between Indonesia and China. He said the cooperation in high-tech projects should be followed by knowledge transfer between the two sides, so that Indonesian workers can deepen their knowledge about the technology and vice versa. Also Read: TVRI Live Stream Link, Indonesia Play 2021 Sudirman Cup Today Unlike Jokowi and Budi Karya, House of Representatives Committee VI member Herman Khaeron has leaked information about the rising costs of building the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train.

