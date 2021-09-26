Marriyum: PML-N criticizes Imran Khan for remark “no media restrictions or censorship in Pakistan”





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for his statement that there were no restrictions or censorship of the media in Pakistan and that his government had granted complete freedom to the media. Marriyum said it is beyond understanding what government and media Imran was talking about, The Nation reported. Marriyum said Imran Khan’s claims to allow free media in Pakistan raise serious questions about his mental health. “Imran has totally lost his mind or he takes the Pakistani people for fools. Every word in Imran’s speech today was a classic definition of fake news. If there had been a ban on fake news, this speech could not have been broadcast, ”she said. She said the state of the media under Imran’s rule is that his government concocts bogus deals against journalists to trick them into spreading false information about his so-called non-existent performance, The Nation reported. Marriyum questioned Imran’s double standards where his baseless allegations against his opponents were the ultimate truth while the media exposing his crimes, corruption and blunders were all false in Imran’s dictionary, reported The Nation . “When the media expose his theft of sugar, wheat, flour, medicine, electricity, gas, LNG and gasoline, he calls them fake news. However, the media must broadcast the fake news as the truth. cases he even brings against his political opponents. after being embarrassed by the courts. All was right when Imran forced the DG FIA to register bogus cases against Nawaz and other PMLN leaders? “she asked. She asked. said Imran plotted a plot against an elected Prime Minister of Pakistan in D-Chowk. The 120-day siege against the elected government of Pakistan which aired 24/7, Patriotic and fair game? she asked. “He was not brought to power by miracle but by false speeches laden with lies, false news and false votes,” Marriyum said. -N told Imran not to shed the burden of his corruption, so n incompetence, its lies and its incapacities on the Pakistani media. How could the media report the completion of 5 million non-existent housing units and 10 million jobs? “News media, journalists are attacked, they are shot and kidnapped, talk shows are interrupted without any legality, channels are closed but Imran thinks that all of this means that the media are free in Pakistan. Media reports when he created this level of insecurity for journalism in Pakistan? Imran brings black laws like the Pakistan Media Development Authority while the opposition is jailed in death row cells to make them shut up, ”she blasted.

