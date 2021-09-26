China is firmly committed to a human rights development path adapted to its national conditions

The 48th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is held in Geneva, Switzerland. In a recent interview, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu explained China’s participation in the session.

Ma Zhaoxu said that COVID-19, which continues to spread around the world, poses a serious threat to everyone’s right to life and health. What the world has achieved in sustainable development over the past decade is now in danger of being reversed. In total, 150 million people have fallen back into extreme poverty. Social inequalities and racial discrimination are on the rise. At the same time, acts that violate international law, such as external military interference and unilateral coercive measures, are on the increase, significantly compromising the ability of affected countries to contain COVID-19 and recover from it. the pandemic. The deficit in governance and confidence in the international cause of human rights continues to grow. In such a context, the 48th session of the HRC, a central United Nations platform for the discussion of human rights issues, attracts wide attention.

Ma Zhaoxu stressed that “human rights for all” are a shared aspiration of all mankind and the relentless pursuit of China. The Chinese Communist Party’s 100-year journey has been a struggle for human rights, respect for human rights, protection of human rights and promotion of human rights. China has found a path of human rights development that suits its national conditions, achieved the historic achievement of eradicating absolute poverty, completed building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and achieved charted a new course of Chinese modernization, achieving remarkable progress which is recognized around the world. With this, we have added a remarkable new chapter to the promotion and protection of human rights in China, and also left a deep mark in the international cause of human rights.

Ma Zhaoxu said that China has taken an active part in global human rights governance, has seriously fulfilled international human rights obligations and put into practice the spirit of the Charter of Nations. United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. China has ratified or acceded to 26 international human rights instruments, including 6 major United Nations human rights treaties, and has successfully participated in three universal periodic review cycles of the HRC, becoming thus a model of compliance. China has been a five-time member of the HRC, one of the most elected countries to the Council. We have human rights dialogue and consultations with more than 20 countries and regional organizations, and seek to expand international human rights exchange and cooperation.

Ma Zhaoxu said that during the current CDH session, guided by Xi Jinping’s thinking on Chinese-style socialism for a new era and Xi Jinping’s thinking on diplomacy, China has raised the banner of peace, development, cooperation and win-win and has taken a constructive role in all human rights discussions, making China’s voice heard, presenting China’s proposal and making its contribution.

We have laid out China’s vision for human rights. Committed to a development philosophy centered on the human being, we believe that a happy life of people is the primordial human right, the universality and particularity of human rights must be respected, the rights to livelihood and development are fundamental human rights of paramount importance, a systematic approach is needed to promote the economic, political, social, cultural and environmental rights of all and social equity and justice must be respected in order to achieve the overall development of the population.

We have firmly stood up for international equity and justice, spoken out on behalf of other developing countries, and upheld the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. We have opposed the use of human rights issues to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and have issued joint statements with like-minded countries on the human rights issues of United States and other Western countries, exposing their deplorable human rights record and the hypocritical nature of “hegemony in the name of human rights” and “interference disguised as democracy”.

We have actively advocated for dialogue and cooperation on human rights, called on all parties to practice true multilateralism and promoted the common values ​​of humanity of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom. On behalf of other developing countries, China has made several joint statements on issues such as “the importance of peace and security for human rights”, “the implementation of the right to development putting people at the center “and” equitable distribution of vaccines “, ensuring that the voices of the developing world are duly heard. We have also organized thematic side events on key human rights issues. human rights, including business and human rights, the protection of human rights in the context of COVID-19 and poverty reduction, to share best practices and promote exchange and learning mutual.

Ma Zhaoxu stressed that the HRC, as a platform for all parties to engage in constructive dialogue and cooperation on human rights issues, should adhere to the principles of objectivity, impartiality, non-selectivity and non-politicization. However, what we are seeing is that some Western countries have continued to conduct megaphone diplomacy, turning the HRC into an arena for political confrontation. Based on false information, rumors and lies, they launched baseless accusations and attacks against China on issues related to Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and rudely interfered in China’s internal affairs under the pretext of human rights. It is entirely justified that we reject such approaches and that we respond resolutely.

A lie, even repeated a thousand times, remains a lie. The international community has not been and will not be fooled by the platitudes of a few countries. At the current session of the HRC, nearly 100 countries expressed their support for China’s position through joint statements, national statements and joint letters. They made it clear that Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet are entirely internal affairs of China that do not tolerate interference from any country, and that they oppose interference in the internal affairs of China. China under the pretext of human rights issues. These voices of justice are strong and powerful. Once again, the facts show that impartial people can tell right from wrong. China is firmly determined to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests. Any attempt to use Xinjiang to contain China or destabilize Hong Kong and attack China is doomed to failure.

Ma Zhaoxu noted that people can clearly see that these Western countries, which see themselves as “human rights judges”, do not have a perfect human rights record. They not only have a despicable history of the slave trade, colonialism, invasion, expansion and genocide, but are also accused of serious human rights violations even today, including indifference. the right to life and health during the pandemic, “vaccine nationalism”, systemic racism and racial discrimination, massive violation of the rights of refugees, migrants and indigenous communities, arbitrary unilateral coercive measures and politicization of human rights issues . For years, these Western countries have played the role of lecturers and have repeatedly condescended to point fingers at developing countries about their human rights. This has been going on for far too long. Now is the time for them to stop!

Ma Zhaoxu stressed at the end of the interview that there is always room for improvement in the protection of human rights. The process of the Chinese people pursuing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is also a process of achieving social equity and justice and advancing the cause of human rights. We will steadfastly follow the path of human rights development that suits China’s national conditions, participate actively in global human rights governance, and continue to contribute to the harmonious development of the international human rights cause.