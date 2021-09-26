How was PM Modi cleared in the US despite taking Covaxin? Questions from Shiv Sena | Latest India News





The Shiv Sena raised questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to the United States, asking how the Prime Minister was allowed to enter America when he took doses of Covaxin that did not not yet recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO). The party wondered how there could be different vaccine rules for the general public and the prime minister for overseas travel. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in his weekly Rokthok column in party spokesman Samana, said Modi must be feeling relieved because he was able to go abroad after a long time. The world has recognized Covishield. However, those who took the Covaxin vaccine are now in a difficult situation as they are not allowed to travel to many US-European countries. So how come Modi, who took doses of Covaxin, was cleared to land in America? Many students and businessmen were not allowed to travel for taking doses of Covaxin. If we stress that such rules are only for ordinary people and not for the big and powerful, the BJP will criticize us saying that with Modi anything is possible (Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai). Who can stop Modi? Further, Raut said that in Maharashtra, the BJP was entertaining itself by making baseless allegations against the Maharashtra government Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He said that since theaters and auditoriums were closed and people were deprived of entertainment, the void was filled by BJP leaders. The opposition BJP is ably assisted by central agencies like the Directorate of Execution (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in their mission to entertain the population, he said. Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya gets up every morning and makes baseless allegations against an MVA minister. He then visits the constituency of this minister. Maharashtra saw many opposition leaders like Madhu Dandavate, Madhu Limaye, George Fernandes who denounced the governments of the time. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi have had to face the music, but what is happening now has never been seen before in Indian politics, Raut noted. The BJP had called Rauts ‘remarks about Modis’ tour childish. Their question even about Modis’ US tour reveals their ignorance and shows their childishness, said BJP lawmaker Ram Kadam. We criticized the MVA government and complained about it based on the evidence. If the leaders of the MVA are innocent, why are they afraid to confront the central agencies? Kadam asked. Raut aimed his guns at BJP State President Chandrakant Patil. Recently, Patil reacted to an article and wrote a rebuttal to Saamna, criticizing Raut for his comments against him. We published the letter written by Chandrakant Patil in our journal. Patil criticized me saying that Sanjay Raut was acting as a spokesperson for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar. He said Raut had no credibility in the Shiv Sena. Additionally, he described me as the man responsible for breaking the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. How can a man without credibility break such an alliance in the first place? It only shows their ignorance, Raut said. The Shiv Sena had fought the 2019 Maharashtra polls in alliance with the BJP. However, the problem started when the Sena insisted on sharing the post of chief minister with the BJP. The BJP refused, so the Sena teamed up with opposition parties like Congress and the NCP to form the government. Raut played a major role in forming this alliance and the BJP has raised its arms on him.

