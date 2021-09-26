Cleanliness is a value transfer responsibility: PM Modi to Mann Ki Baat | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that cleanliness is a responsibility to transfer values ​​across generations. Cleanliness is a responsibility of transferring values ​​across generations and when followed becomes a hallmark of all social life, Prime Minister Modi said during the 81st episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat.

Prime Minister Modi also said he never misses a chance to talk about cleanliness. perhaps this is why a listener, Ramesh Patel ji, wrote to me that by learning from Bapu, in this Amrit Mahotsav of freedom, we should also make an economic cleanliness resolution, he added.

The prime minister urged the population to follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi “who had done the job of making cleanliness a mass movement” and to keep the rivers clean. “In our scriptures, even a little pollution in rivers is considered false,” he said.

“Bapu” (Mahatma Gandhi) was a proponent of cleanliness, he made cleanliness a mass movement and associated it with the dream of independence, “added Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi launched the “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” (Mission for a Clean India) on October 2, 2014, on the occasion of the 145th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi.

In his August 29 speech by Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi called on the citizens of the country to maintain the momentum of the “Swachh Bharat” mission, especially in times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The radio show comes after his recent visit to the United States where he addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).