Government will not consult Shehbaz on appointment of NAB chief: minister – Journal





GUJAR KHAN: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the government would not consult opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on the appointment of the next chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Speaking to Jhelum’s media, Mr Chaudhry said: If we ask Shehbaz Sharif who should be the next NAB chairman, it would be like asking a thief who should be its investigator.

Fawad Chaudhry was visiting Jhelum to greet candidates from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) who swept the Jhelum Cantonment Board elections.

The minister said the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General were trying to resolve the issue, but it had been decided that Shehbaz Sharif would not be consulted on the appointment of NAB chairmen.

Prime Minister to inaugurate Kharrian-Islamabad highway project in November

Chaudhry said the Kharrian-Islamabad highway project would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in November.

The highway will reduce the distance between Lahore and Islamabad by 100 km and cause uplifting of areas such as Rawat, Gujar Khan, Sohawa, Dina, Jhelum, Lala Musa, Wazirabad and Kharrian.

Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent speech to the United Nations General Assembly, the minister said he represents the people of Pakistan.

The way the prime minister presented the case of the Illegally Occupied Indians of Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the way he challenged Narendra Modi has never happened in Pakistan before, he said. .

He alleged that the former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, had accumulated personal wealth by plundering public money.

Now Nawaz Sharif and Ashraf Ghani live the same kind of life, one is in London while the other stays in Dubai and both have flown abroad with bags full of dollars, he said. .

Mr Chaudhry said the PTI had a voting bank in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Gilgit and Mirpur, saying the PTI would get a two-thirds majority in the next general election.

During Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s visit to southern Punjab, he offered each person 50 million rupees to run for local government elections on a PPP ticket, Chaudhry said, adding that the upcoming elections in the PPP and PML-N will be the last because would not remain able to stand for election and the PTI would become the only national political party.

Regarding the cancellation of the English cricket series in Pakistan, the minister said that even the English cricket team had criticized the decision of its board.

They said the board made the decision without consulting them, he said.

Posted in Dawn, le 26 September 2021

