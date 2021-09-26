Hope for Miracles – Journal





While the ramifications of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan are far from clear at this point, what can be said with certainty is that Pakistan appears ill-equipped to face the challenges that the regional developments can potentially pose.

Claiming the rationale for the long-standing vision and policy of military strategists on Afghanistan is one thing; bowing to the changes this victory can bring and the need for swift political responses is another.

The United States has been rightly criticized for the way it announced its departure from Afghanistan and executed the withdrawal. The Taliban saw it as a huge victory with some justification because they had faced American military might for two decades.

The Taliban fought the high-tech juggernaut with small arms, improvised explosive devices and suicide bombers. Even though they found some shrines, relief and guidance in the former tribal areas of neighboring Pakistan, in those 20 years the victory was theirs and theirs alone.

Pakistan will be exposed to international recriminations if the Taliban revert to their old ways.

Since they see victory as theirs, they don’t seem in the mood to listen to anyone, including Pakistan, long regarded by the international community as a benefactor and protector of the Afghan militant group. with an extraordinary influence on him.

The reality was evident when a top Taliban leader, in a speech whose clips were shared on social media, harshly responded to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for an inclusive government in Kabul. He used strong enough language and questioned the democratic powers of the latter.

Of course, this is not to say that Pakistan has no influence over the Taliban, but simply to highlight the complexity of the Afghan situation with different elements of the militant group such as the military and politics pulling in different directions.

According to experts, the success of the Taliban’s military and terrorist campaign is also due to the decentralized command structure. From recruiting and training to planning, targeting and executing attacks, a lot was left to local commanders.

Now that the task is to rule the country and present a unified whole, this autonomy is proving difficult to restrict, as the old-fashioned Taliban system of summary justice shows, that is, brutal punishments and confinement of women, even schoolgirls, to neighborhoods in many areas. from the country.

Of course, this is perhaps the view of apologists who also argue that the resurgent Taliban rulers are nothing like what the world saw when they took power in 1996. Pakistan is one such country. who spread this message daily.

Pakistan may be advocating for global engagement with the changed Taliban and pleading for Western funds to flow to Afghanistan to stave off the hunger that large swathes of the population will soon face so that a flood of refugees does not strike soon at his doorstep.

But in the process, he also somehow commits that the Taliban will behave in a certain way over the next few months and into the future. Ergo, leaving himself exposed to international recriminations if the new rulers in Kabul reverted to their old ways.

In these columns of the last few weeks, we have already mentioned the new American priority: the encirclement of China. It is difficult to say whether the Taliban defeated the United States or whether the latter decided to refocus their energies and priorities on their new enemy.

What is not is that from AKUS to Quad contacts and initiatives, the Biden administration now appears to be aiming for a single goal. As it tries to limit China’s growing footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, the United States sees India as one of its main partners.

Pakistan’s astute military planners, I’m sure, are already playing out several scenarios and the policy responses to them. However, a major piece of the puzzle is missing. The importance of this piece cannot be overstated.

It is the need for consensus within the country on both the challenges and the response to them. National security and much of the foreign policy decisions are made by the military, more than in the past, in the configuration that some of its main supporters call hybrid.

Neither parliament nor the main opposition leaders have been meaningfully consulted in recent weeks. The odd briefing to a handful of parliamentary committee members at GHQ is not the same as asking for advice from elected members representing the popular will.

However, this is proving difficult because two years away from the elections, the ruling party is unwilling to take the foot off the pedal of confrontation as it believes that chastising and stalking the opposition even for sins not committed is a winning formula.

And if it vitiates the environment and divides society, it is a small price to pay. While the PTI government is easier to blame because of the inflammatory statements by its leaders and its visible persecution of opposition leaders, its supporters are not.

This, despite the fact that in a hybrid configuration, the responsibility must be shared by all partners for all actions. Speaking of accountability, the opposition is not blameless either. He’s terribly fragmented and now seems to be fighting for the crumbs of the head table and is content with what he can pick up.

The main opposition PML-N and its senior leaders have played the game of the good cop, the bad cop so much that it has lost its usefulness. If I were a supporter of the party, I would be utterly confused as to its leadership and whether to offer a fight or flight response.

The PML-N has chosen to appease a few it deems powerful at great expense. The most obvious is not treated better than a doormat more or less like the PPP has also chosen to do. With the new regional realities and the collapse of the country’s economy, we find ourselves at the mercy of irresponsible institutions, decision-makers and hope for miracles.

The writer is a former editor of Dawn.

