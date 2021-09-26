Bahlil: current ministers have a lot of eyes in the dark, rarely sleep





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia recounted the work of Indonesia’s forward cabinet ministers in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. He claimed that every week, presidential assistants continue to brainstorm new strategies for formulating Community Activity Restriction (PPKM) implementation policies by adjusting the conditions for the spread of the corona virus. “Minister-Minister Now he has a lot of black eyes under his eyes because he rarely sleeps, because he always thinks that this week we have strategy A, in the next two weeks, strategy A can apply again if conditions have changed, “Bahlil said during a discussion of the National Inquiry into the Public Assessment of Pandemic Management by Indicator.Indonesian Politics, Sunday, September 26, 2021. The government, Bahlil said, has no benchmark for dealing with the pandemic because this outbreak has not occurred for several decades before. In fact, the same is felt by almost every country in the world. As a result, the government continues to modify the concept of managing the Covid-19 pandemic by considering the threat of the emergence of new variants or mutations of the corona virus. Meanwhile, based on the policies of President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi, Bahlil said that in dealing with the outbreak, the state has implemented the concept of gas and brakes. “The brakes how to overcome pandemic, gas how not to let the economy collapse. It’s a difficult position, ”Bahlil said. He acknowledged that the results of the Indonesian Political Indicators survey indicated that 44.1% of the population were dissatisfied with the current performance of the Jokowi administration. Bahlil did not dispute the investigation, but said public confidence in the government was growing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bisnis.tempo.co/read/1510555/bahlil-menteri-menteri-sekarang-matanya-di-bawah-hitamnya-banyak-jarang-tidur The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos