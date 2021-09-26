Xi jinping warns of “grim” Taiwan situation in letter to opposition





The situation in the Taiwan Strait is “complex and grim,” Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote on Sunday in a congratulatory letter to the newly elected leader of Taiwan’s main opposition party, who pledged to resume talks with Beijing. Taiwan’s Kuomintang (KMT) elected former New Taipei city mayor Eric Chu on Saturday, who said he would rekindle high-level contacts with the ruling Communist Party of China. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military and political pressure to force the democratically ruled island to accept Chinese sovereignty, even though most Taiwanese have shown no interest in being ruled by Beijing. In Xi’s letter, a copy of which was released by the KMT, he said the two sides had “good interactions” on the basis of their common opposition to Taiwan independence. “At present, the situation in the Taiwan Strait is complex and grim. All the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation must work together with one heart and move forward together, ”wrote Xi, who is also the head of the Communist Party. He expressed the hope that the two sides could cooperate on “the search for peace in the Taiwan Strait, the search for national reunification and the search for national revitalization.” Chinese leader Xi Jinping speaks in a pre-recorded video at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG Chu, who lost the 2016 presidential election hard to current President Tsai Ing-wen, told Xi that residents on both sides of the Taiwan Strait were “all the children of the Yellow Emperor,” saying in other words, all Han Chinese. Chu blamed Tsai’s Progressive Democratic Party (DPP) for tensions with Beijing after pursuing anti-China policies. Chu, who met Xi in China in 2015, said he hoped to “seek common ground and respect differences, increase mutual trust and cordiality, strengthen exchanges and cooperation to enable continued peaceful development. relations between the two shores “. Under the 17-month tenure of outgoing KMT leader Johnny Chiang, high-level contacts with China were stalled amid military tensions and suspicion in Beijing the party was not sufficiently committed to the idea that Taiwan was part of “one China”. In addition to losing the 2016 election, the KMT was defeated in the election last year after failing to shake off the DPP’s accusations that they were Beijing’s lackeys. China refuses to speak to Tsai, calling her a separatist. She says Taiwan is already an independent country called the Republic of China, the official name of the island, and only the Taiwanese people have the right to decide their own future. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)















Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/09/26/asia-pacific/politics-diplomacy-asia-pacific/xi-letter-taiwan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos