Israeli troops kill four Hamas militants in West Bank raids (army)





By Ali Sawafta and Rami Ayyub

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) – Israeli troops killed four Hamas militants in shootings during Sunday raids on one of the group’s cells in the occupied West Bank, an IDF spokesperson said.

An Israeli officer and a soldier were seriously injured in one of the incidents, the spokesperson added.

The shootings marked the most serious violence between Israel and Hamas since an 11-day war in Gaza in May and threatened to increase tensions along Israel’s border with the coastal enclave and in the West Bank.

Israeli officials have long feared that Hamas, which manages the Gaza Strip, intends to strengthen itself in the West Bank and challenge its rival there, the West-backed Palestinian Authority (PA), increasing security risks for Israel.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose Fatah party lost control of Gaza to Hamas during internal fighting in 2007, accused Israel in a statement of “executions on the ground against our people.”

Hamas called on Palestinians in the West Bank “to step up resistance against the occupier in all areas” after the raids. A Hamas spokesman said the four men belonged to the group, which Israel and the West consider a terrorist organization.

An IDF spokesman said troops had carried out five raids in the West Bank “in order to prevent a cell of a Hamas terrorist organization from operating” and launching attacks.

“Three Hamas terrorists were killed in crossfire in the village of Biddu, southeast of Ramallah,” the spokesperson said.

“During the attempted arrest of a wanted suspect in the village of Burqin, a shooting took place. A terrorist was killed,” the spokesman said, adding that an Israeli officer and soldier had at the time. were injured in this incident.

Four other Palestinians were arrested, the spokesperson said.

The Palestinian health ministry said four Palestinians were killed in the central and northern West Bank. The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said four other Palestinians were injured.

The story continues

On his way to New York, where he addresses the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the Hamas men were “on the verge of carrying out terrorist attacks.”

He said the Israeli forces “have engaged the enemy and we fully support them.”

Israel captured the West Bank and Gaza in a 1967 war. It withdrew its troops and settlers from the Gaza Strip in 2005.

The Palestinian Authority, which seeks to create a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza, exercises limited autonomy in the territory under interim peace agreements with Israel.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta in Ramallah and Rami Ayyub in Tel Aviv Additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza Editing by Jeffrey Heller, Toby Chopra and Raissa Kasolowsky)

