Qatar launches Naval Forces warship Amiri in Turkey – Doha News

The vessel will feature an electro-optical system, navigation radar equipped with WECDIS and communication systems.

Qatar has inaugurated a new warship in Turkey, one of the Gulf country’s most powerful allies, in a new effort to strengthen ties, authorities said.

The warship “Al Abrar Fuwairit” (type LCT80) was unveiled on Saturday by the commander of the Qatari naval forces Amiri, the major general (navy) Abdullah bin Hassan Al Sulaiti, who was accompanied by the commander of the Turkish naval forces, the Admiral Adnan Zbal in Istanbul.

The Fuwarit is the first LCT built by a Turkish private shipyard that has been exported. It has a total length of 80 meters and a width of 11.7 meters.

Comprised of 25 people in total, the ship will be armed with 30mm cannons and two 12.7mm STAMP cannons, both manufactured by Aselsan. According to Naval News, the ship will be able to carry three main battle tanks, as well as military vehicles of various types and sizes, amounting to 260 fully equipped soldiers.

“The contract for this vessel was signed in September of last year. The 12 month period is over and we are launching as planned today. We intend to complete all testing and training sessions within the next 24 months and deliver them to Qatar, noted Cevat Rifat Atilhan, CEO of Anadolu Shipyard.

Turkey to train Qatari fighter pilots: reports

The official said the warship will be used for a variety of purposes, including the transfer of personnel, the transfer of vehicles, logistics operations and humanitarian aid.

We have already built and delivered eight of these types of ships for the Turkish naval forces, Atilhan said.

“We build these ships with a local contribution of over 70%. These LCTs are completely original for us. Under our current contract with Qatar, we are currently building two military training ships. We just delivered one a few weeks ago, and it’s still testing.

The ceremony was attended by several senior officials from both countries, including Brigadier General Mohammed Rashid Al Awami, Qatari military attaché in Ankara, senior officials from Barzan Holdings and the Turkish company Anadolu Shipyard Company.

The ship is expected to join Qatar’s naval forces ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Qatar-Turkey relations

The two countries have been allies since 1972, with growing relations in recent years, especially since Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed an illegal blockade on Qatar in 2017.

In 2015, Turkey established a military base with around 3,000 troops in Qatar led by the Qatar-Turkey Combined Joint Forces Command. The base was previously described by the former blockade quartet as a source of instability.

In June, reports indicated that Turkey was preparing to train Qatari fighter pilots and allow the temporary deployment of up to 36 Qatari military planes and 250 people, according to a report. documentobtained by the Nordic Monitor watch and news site.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan transmitted a technical agreement,signed by Turkey and Qatar, to parliament for approval, according to the report.

Qatar and Turkey have at least 62 agreements covering many sectors, including the economy, military, security, investment, energy, culture, intellectual property, education and youth. Over the past 12 months, the volume of trade between Doha and Ankara has increased by 6%, reaching $ 1.6 billion.

Qatar’s total investments in Turkey have now reached $ 22 billion, with 533 Turkish companies operating in the Gulf country in numerous projects worth at least $ 18.5 billion. In turn, 179 Qatari companies are currently operating in Turkey.

Qatar’s arms imports

Qatar’s arms imports increased by 361% between 2016 and 2020, according to a report released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

In 2020, Qatar’s armed forces signed a deal worth more than $ 800 million with aerospace giant Boeing and leading U.S. defense contractor and industrial company Raytheon.

As a result, Qatar received 36 F-15QA jets as part of the deal.

In September 2020, Qatar submitted a formal request to the United States to purchase F-35 fighter jets.Israel reportedly opposed the purchases, saying the deal would threaten Israel’s military presence in the region.

