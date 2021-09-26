In pictures: antiques and priceless artifacts Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings back to India from his trip to the United States





In photos – Modi will bring back artifacts and antiques from the United States | Photo credit: ANI Highlights The list of 157 artefacts includes a diverse set of objects, including a 1.5 meter bas-relief panel of sandstone Revanta dating from the 10th C.E. and an exquisite 8.5cm high Nataraja bronze from the 12th C. of our era. While almost half of the objects are cultural, the other half consists of figurines related to Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism No less than 157 Indian objects and antiques were handed over by the US government to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This came after Modi and US President Joe Biden pledged to step up efforts to tackle theft, illicit trade and trafficking in cultural objects. After the development, the Indian Prime Minister expressed his deep gratitude and deep gratitude for the repatriation of antiquities by the United States. According to an official statement, nearly half of the artifacts (71) are cultural, while the other half include figurines related to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9). The objects, which were stolen or smuggled out of India over a period of time, largely belong to the period between the 11th and 14th centuries. Some antiques also belong to Before Common Era. The list of 157 artefacts includes a diverse range of objects, from the one and a half meter bas-relief panel of Revanta in sandstone from the 10th CE to the exquisite 8.5cm high bronze Nataraja from the 12th CE. Their brand spans metal, stone and terracotta. Prime Minister Modi, who was in the United States for a three-day visit filled with bilateral meetings, was clicked while browsing the catalog of antiques handed over by the United States. According to government sources, only 13 antiques were collected by India in different countries between 1976 and 2013. However, between 2014 and 2021, more than 200 antiques were either returned or are in the process of being returned. The official statement further claimed that the Modi government brought back more ancient Indian treasures than the previous four decades. The list of 157 artifacts also consists of an exquisite bronze Nataraja from the 12th CE. Historical antiques like anthropomorphic copper objects from 2000 BC. These articles are spreading on metal, stone and terracotta, according to the official statement. The bronze collection of antiques mainly contains figurines adorned with the well-known postures of Lakshmi Narayana, Buddha, Vishnu, Siva Parvathi and the 24 Jain Tirthankaras and the less common Kankalamurti, Brahmi and Nandikesa in addition to other deities and divine figures. The motifs include religious carvings from Hinduism such as three-headed Brahma, Surya leading a chariot, Vishnu and his wives, Siva as Dakshinamurti and dancing Ganesha, among others. These motifs also consist of sculptures from Buddhism including standing Buddha, Boddhisattva Majushri, Tara and from Jainism – Jain Tirthankara, Padmasana Tirthankara, Jaina Choubisi. Age-old motifs, including an amorphous couple in Samabhanga and a chowri-bearing woman playing a drum, are among the list of 157 artifacts and antiques brought to India.

