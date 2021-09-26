Lindsey Graham says he wants Donald Trump to run again in 2024





Senator Lindsey Graham told a Michigan crowd on Saturday night that he hoped former President Donald Trump would run again in 2024, according to The Detroit News.

Speaking on day two of Mackinac’s Republican Party leadership conference, The Detroit News reported that Graham drew cheers from the crowd when he shared his hopes for Trump’s political future.

“I don’t think Trump is listening. He could be,” Graham reportedly said. “I hope President Trump will run again.”

The comments come three days after Graham was sacked by the former president, a “casual ally” of his.

Earlier this week, new allegations emerged that Graham and Senator Mike Lee had personally investigated Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen. According to “Peril,” a new book by reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Graham found the evidence provided to him elementary and appropriate for “third year.”

Trump responded to the new claims by declaring his Save America PAC Wednesday night, through The Hill, in which he criticized the South Carolina lawmaker.

“I spent virtually no time with Senators Mike Lee of Utah or Lindsey Graham of South Carolina talking about the 2020 presidential scam or, as many consider it, the ‘crime of the century, ”the statement said. “Lindsey and Mike should be ashamed that they didn’t fight to win.”

In the statement, Trump also accused him of “letting the Democrats get away with the biggest election hoax in history.”

Graham did not explicitly respond to Trump’s mockery on Saturday night, The Detroit News reported, but said the former president could be “a handful” and suggested he “take it down a notch.”

He added that in recent years they have come to find common ground. “I’ve come to love him, and he likes her,” Graham joked to the crowd.

Graham was initially a vocal critic of Trump. He called him “crazy”, “racial bait fanatic” and “the most flawed candidate in Republican Party history” in the 2016 election.

They finally ironed out the cracks in their adversarial relationship in a 2017 reunion, according to the New Yorker, and Graham has become a reliable ally of the former president.

