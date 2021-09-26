Jogja and solo students jointly rent bus for Jakarta KPK Demo





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Dozenstudent from Yogyakarta and Solo, Central Java traveled to Jakarta to participate in the actionrally with the Indonesian Student Executive Council (BEM SI) at the red and white buildingPCN Monday (9/27). A group of students from Yogyakarta State University (UNY), Sebelas Maret University (UNS) and STIKES Surya Global Yogyakarta (SSG) left on Sunday (9/26) by bus. “This UNY (group) left with SSG and UNS. 86 people took the bus (to Jakarta),” UNY BEM president Mutawakkil Hidayatullah said when contacted. CNNIndonesia.com, Sunday (26/9). He explained that there were at least two buses that would transport the group from Java. They chartered the bus with funds raised by a joint venture between students. Mutawakkil explained that his group was currently on their way to Solo to pick up the group from UNS. Later that night, around 6.30 p.m. WIB, the bus left for Jakarta. “We didn’t stay the night, we just stopped for a while at the UNJ (Jakarta State University) to prepare for the action. Once the action was over, we immediately came back,” he said. -he explains. The action, he said, was a form of joint solidarity with BEM SI and the Movement to Save the KPK (GASAK). “Some of them are already in Jakarta,” he said. Student action is scheduled for Monday (9/27) centrally at the KPK office. The coordinator of the BEM SI center, Nofrian Fadil Akbar, said the action would take place in peace and in accordance with the Covid-19 health protocol. Therefore, he asked the police not to obstruct the action under the pretext of a pandemic. “We are still in communication with several police officers. We are simply communicating that the level of conditions in Jakarta has also dropped, we want peaceful action to give meaning,” Nofrian said. The student action took place following a letter sent by BEM SI and GASAK to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the implementation of the KPK TWK. They gave the president 3×24 hours to fire up 57 KPK employees who did not pass the TWK. As is known, no less than 57 KPK employees, including lead investigator Novel Baswedan, are now counting the days to leave the corruption eradication building. As of September 30, they were honorably dismissed by the KPK, without severance pay or retirement benefits. The KPK only pays old age benefits. The dismissed KPK employees still hope that Jokowi will act because they think the KPK TWK is strange in accordance with the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission and the Ombudsman. However, Jokowi did not receive these two institutions to ask for his opinion. They have just met the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD and Secretary of State Pratikno. (mjo / gil)



